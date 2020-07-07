Civil servants violating COVID-19 guidelines –HoSF

The Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Folasade Yemi-Esan, has decried the observed noncompliance with the protocols outlined by the government for the control of the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID- 19) by civil servants in the country.

She said that senior government officials allowed to resume work are not adhering to the advice to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum, in order to curb the spread of the disease.

Yemi-Esan had, in the circular dated July 2, advised heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure that visitors complied with safety and health advice/directives against COVID-19.

She reiterated the previous directive by the Federal Government that only officers from Grade Level 14 and above, including those on essential services, are to report to duty on a daily basis while the rest officers continue to work from home. She stated that the attention of her office had been drawn to the fact that these guidelines are not being complied with.

Specifically, she said it had been noticed that the flow of both the staff and visitors to offices was very high, which indicated that the directives in the circular in reference were being observed in breach.

She said: “The attention of the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation has been drawn to the fact that the guidelines are not being complied with.

Specifically, it has been noticed that the flow of both the staff and visitors to offices is very high, which sadly indicates that the directives in the circulars in reference are being observed in breach,” the circular said.

The HoSF said other categories of officers should be encouraged to work from home as much as possible. She said all Permanent Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers need to ensure their staff comply strictly with the directives in the circular, the earlier ones and any other directives, guideline or advice that may be given by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“Security operatives at the gates should be directed to demand for the identity card of staff coming to the office to ensure that they are on GL 14 and above, while the list of those performing essential services, but are below level GL14, should be sent to the gates for clearance,” she said.

She appealed to Permanent Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers in the federal civil service to reduce the number of physical meetings in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to the barest minimum and hold virtual meetings. Yemi-Esan disclosed that her office had already begun talks with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy on development of policy guidelines on virtual meetings by the MDAs.

“Furthermore, to streamline the conduct of virtual meetings, the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation is working with the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy to come up with policy guideline which will be issued soon,” she added.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a broadcast in April, while speaking on the phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19, said officers on Grade Level 14 and above and those on essential services were directed to resume work with effect from May 4. Buhari said offices were to open three times a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday – and close at 2p.m. on each day.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has raised the alarm that the rising cases of COVID-19 infection amongst top officials was threat to the nation’s governance and security. Mustapha raised this concern at the PTF briefing yesterday.

So far, Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), and his wife, Edith Okowa, amongst other prominent figures have tested positive for the virus in the past weeks.

His words: “Of recent, we have witnessed a high rate of positive cases, especially among people in authority. This has a direct impact on governance and security of our nation.

“We urge that vigilance and care should be exhibited by all Nigerians irrespective of status. This virus does not discriminate and the PTF shall keep sustaining its sensitization messaging.”

The SGF said that as the nation progresses into the second phase of the eased lockdown, the national response continues to escalate its level of vigilance and monitoring, especially as government ease restrictions in more sectors, including those with potentials for large gatherings and/or interactions between groups of people.

“We are conscious of the fact that this could be mis-interpreted to mean that the war against COVID-19 is over. “Let me emphasise that decision for further relaxation was cautiously taken by government to balance lives and livelihood,” the SGF said.

He noted that the rising global and domestic statistics of cases and fatalities have shown that COVID-19 had not given any relaxation, thus the nation could not afford to slow down and must never compromise.

According to him, the PTF, on Monday, met with the heads of security and defence agencies to review and chart a refined course in view of the fact that COVID- 19 is a global health, socio-economic and security issue. Nigeria, the SGF said, must continue to evolve new strategies peculiar to her environment, even while working within global prescriptions.

Mustapha also said that on Thursday and Friday, the PTF would be carrying out its mid-term review, having crossed the three months or half time threshold of its life span.

According to him, this will involve a comprehensive examination of the steps taken, the challenges and charting the way forward.

