Civil Service: FG reviewing peculiar allowances, not salaries – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has said that the Federal Government was not considering an upward review of salaries of public and civil servants. While clarifying reports of salary increase following his interaction with State House Correspondents after an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari, Ngige said in a statement on Friday that the increase would be in some remunerations and emoluments of affected workers, especially civil servants.

He said: “The Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS), through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), received recommendations for review of allowances of many Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). Salary component is not being reviewed for now by the committee; it only addressed the allowances component of the requests, including the peculiar allowance for federal civil servants amongst others.” “In Labour parlance as par payment for compensation for work done, remuneration or emolument is made up of salary components and earned allowance components.

“Therefore, the Federal Government, through the PCS, could not have engaged on the review of salaries, without involving the workers through their unions, represented by the two Labour unions; The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC). Salary review or renegotiation is part of social dialogue and the product is usually a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) usually agreed to by both parties – employers and employees. “For the avoidance of doubt, the Honourable Minister made it clear to the press corps that it is still work in progress and that the end-product of this review of allowances will be submitted to Mr President for consideration and final approval and that this was one of the Labour issues he briefed him on, that day.

It’s hoped that this rightful step which the Federal Government had embarked upon on compassionate grounds without any prodding or threat to strike will help to cushion the debilitating effects of spiraling inflation especially that which affects food and energy prices (Electricity and Petroleum product).

