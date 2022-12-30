Civil Service: FG reviewing some peculiar allowances not salaries – Minister

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has said the Federal Government was not considering an upward review of public and civil servants salaries.

Ngige, in a statement in Friday in Abuja to clarify reports of salary increase following his interaction with State House Correspondents after his recent audience with President Muhammadu Buhari, clarified that the said increase was in some remunerations and emoulments of affected workers, especially civil servants

He said: “The Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS) through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) received recommendations for review of allowances of many Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government. Because salary component is not being reviewed for now by the committee, it addressed the allowances component of the requests including the peculiar allowance for Federal Civil Servants amongst others.

“In Labour parlance as par payment for compensation for work done, REMUNERATION or EMOLUMENT is made up of salary component and earned allowance component.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...