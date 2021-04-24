News

Civil service pensioners accuse NUP of unwholesome practices

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Civil Service Pensioners Branch (FCSP), has accused the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) of engaging in unwholesome and unconstitutional practices. A petition delivered to the NUP headquarters by the South West zonal branch of FCSPB alleged that some of the activities being carried out were contrary to the spirit of the constitution, which was enacted to guide the operations of the organisation and its affiliate unions. The petition, which was signed by the Acting Chairman, FCSPB Lagos branch, Comrade Otunba Lawal and State Secretary, Comrade Abiodun Michael, stated that the union considered it abnormal that majority of employed staff at the NUP headquarters were not pensioners as they do not have scheme of service, retirement or tenure of office. Adding that an employed staff was serving NUP both as General Secretary and accounting officer. They insisted that if the anomalies were not corrected immediately, the FCSP and it’s members would pull out of the NUP with-out delay.

The petition reads in part: “NUP does not respect its Constitution, operates with impunity, 99.9% of staff are not pensioners and they control the union and shortchanging of the FCSPB. “The way and manner the NUP Headquarters nay your Secretariat have been treating the FCSP sector even after its inauguration in July 2018 is like we are second class citizens and rather not reckoned with or wanted to be part of the NUP anymore. “The NUP does not respect the rights of FCSPB in the union, secretarial staff in the union don’t have tenure of office, the man in charge of Accounts Department in NUP is not an accountant against the Constitution of the Union and the General Secretary of the Union who is the Chief Executive, Accounting Officer and Administrative head of the Union is not a Pensioner.

“The General Secretary has served more than 35years in NUP and over 60years of age. He is supposed to have retired from NUP. The Union refused to include FCSPB in the Constitution Review Committee while Police, CIPPO and Parastatals and others are included in the Constitution Review Committee.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Falana seeks justice for 16-year-old rape victim

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A gender-based group under the aegis of Women Empowerment and Legal Aid headed by wife of Lagos lawyer and human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), Funmi, has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatubde Mobayo over an alleged rape of a 16 -year old girl in the state. The group through its Chairperson, Funmi […]
News

NUPENG calls of strike

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

After hours of marathon meetings and deliberations, the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has finally called off its strike which commenced earlier today.   New Telegraph gathered that the decision was taken after the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu agreed to wade into all the knotty issues and allegations on […]
News

Edo 2020: PDP wins again as Tribunal dismisses ADP’s petition against Obaseki

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Edo State 2020 Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed the petition by the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and its candidate, Lucky Iboi Emmanuel, that Governor Godwin Obaseki was not qualified to contest the election. The tribunal which delivered its ruling on Monday, March 29, 2021, stated that Obaseki did not present either false or […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica