Civil service pensioners accuse NUP of unwholesome practices

The Federal Civil Service Pensioners Branch (FCSP), has accused the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) of engaging in unwholesome and unconstitutional practices. A petition delivered to the NUP headquarters by the South West zonal branch of FCSPB alleged that some of the activities being carried out were contrary to the spirit of the constitution, which was enacted to guide the operations of the organisation and its affiliate unions. The petition, which was signed by the Acting Chairman, FCSPB Lagos branch, Comrade Otunba Lawal and State Secretary, Comrade Abiodun Michael, stated that the union considered it abnormal that majority of employed staff at the NUP headquarters were not pensioners as they do not have scheme of service, retirement or tenure of office. Adding that an employed staff was serving NUP both as General Secretary and accounting officer. They insisted that if the anomalies were not corrected immediately, the FCSP and it’s members would pull out of the NUP with-out delay.

The petition reads in part: “NUP does not respect its Constitution, operates with impunity, 99.9% of staff are not pensioners and they control the union and shortchanging of the FCSPB. “The way and manner the NUP Headquarters nay your Secretariat have been treating the FCSP sector even after its inauguration in July 2018 is like we are second class citizens and rather not reckoned with or wanted to be part of the NUP anymore. “The NUP does not respect the rights of FCSPB in the union, secretarial staff in the union don’t have tenure of office, the man in charge of Accounts Department in NUP is not an accountant against the Constitution of the Union and the General Secretary of the Union who is the Chief Executive, Accounting Officer and Administrative head of the Union is not a Pensioner.

“The General Secretary has served more than 35years in NUP and over 60years of age. He is supposed to have retired from NUP. The Union refused to include FCSPB in the Constitution Review Committee while Police, CIPPO and Parastatals and others are included in the Constitution Review Committee.”

