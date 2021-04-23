Civil service pensioners accuses NUP of unwholesome practices

…threatens to pull out of NUP

The Federal Civil Service Pensioners Branch (FCSP), has accused leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), of engaging in unwholesome and unconstitutional practices.

A petition delivered to the NUP headquarters by the South West zonal branch of FCSPB, alleged that some of the activities being carried out were contrary to the spirit of the constitution which was enacted to guide the operations of the organisation and its affiliate unions.

The petition, which was signed by the Acting Chairman, FCSPB Lagos branch, Comrade Otunba Lawal and State Secretary, Comrade Abiodun Michael, stated that the union considered it abnormal that majority of employed staff at the NUP headquarters were not pensioners as they do not have scheme of service, retirement or tenure of office. Adding that an employed staff was serving NUP both as General Secretary and accounting officer.

They insisted that if the anomalies were not immediately corrected, the FCSP and it’s members would pull out of the NUP without delay.

However, the General Secretary of the NUP, Actor Zal, has dismissed the allegations as baseless, adding that all the allegations levelled against it were unsubstantiated as the NUP leadership has not deviated from its constitutional mandate.

According to Zal, the NUP’s constitution did not make provision that only retirees were eligible to be in the executive of the union or work in NUP.

