News

Civil Society groups protest planned hike of petroleum products, others in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

A coalition of civil society groups, The People’s Alternative Movement, yesterday protested the planned hike of petroleum products by the federal government of Nigeria. The group, which comprises civil rights groups in Edo State had earlier warned that it will take to the streets to mobilize the masses and protest what it termed continuous impoverishment of Nigerians by the Nigerian government using fuel subsidy removal and increment of electricity tariff. The protesters bearing placards with different inscriptions like: “Nigeria belongs to us all”; “Abolish poverty, have security,” “Join the campaign now, No to more poverty,” “Support the people’s Alternative Movement” among others had congregated as early as 7.00 am at King’s Square (Ring Road) before taking to the streets. The South-south Coordinator of People’s Alternative Movement, Dr. Osagie Obayuwana said, “this is the beginning of the campaign for an end to hardship in Nigeria, that an increment on petroleum products would further increase the suffering of the Nigerian people.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We’ll complete all ongoing projects in A’Ibom – Governor

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has reaffirmed his administration’s determination to complete all the ongoing road constructions and other projects in the state.   e stated this yesterday while inspecting some of the ongoing road constructions and other projects in Uyo, the state capital.   “In line with my second term slogan of […]
News Top Stories

Anambra: Panic as guber candidates halt campaigns

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

Panic can best describe the mood in Anambra State following killings by the unknown gunmen in the last one week.   Against this development, all political activities in the state have been stopped and all posters and branded campaign vehicles have all disappeared from the streets, towns and communities in the area First to stop […]
News

Ekiti moves to create 19 new councils

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has presented two bills to the House of Assembly for approval. A statement by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapounda, named them as Creation of Local Government Bill 2021 and Ekiti State Judiciary (Funds Management) Bill 2021. According to him, the Creation of Local Government Bill 2021 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica