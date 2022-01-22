Civil Society groups protest planned hike of petroleum products, others in Edo

A coalition of civil society groups, The People’s Alternative Movement, yesterday protested the planned hike of petroleum products by the federal government of Nigeria. The group, which comprises civil rights groups in Edo State had earlier warned that it will take to the streets to mobilize the masses and protest what it termed continuous impoverishment of Nigerians by the Nigerian government using fuel subsidy removal and increment of electricity tariff. The protesters bearing placards with different inscriptions like: “Nigeria belongs to us all”; “Abolish poverty, have security,” “Join the campaign now, No to more poverty,” “Support the people’s Alternative Movement” among others had congregated as early as 7.00 am at King’s Square (Ring Road) before taking to the streets. The South-south Coordinator of People’s Alternative Movement, Dr. Osagie Obayuwana said, “this is the beginning of the campaign for an end to hardship in Nigeria, that an increment on petroleum products would further increase the suffering of the Nigerian people.
Related Articles
We’ll complete all ongoing projects in A’Ibom – Governor
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has reaffirmed his administration’s determination to complete all the ongoing road constructions and other projects in the state. e stated this yesterday while inspecting some of the ongoing road constructions and other projects in Uyo, the state capital. “In line with my second term slogan of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Anambra: Panic as guber candidates halt campaigns
Panic can best describe the mood in Anambra State following killings by the unknown gunmen in the last one week. Against this development, all political activities in the state have been stopped and all posters and branded campaign vehicles have all disappeared from the streets, towns and communities in the area First to stop […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ekiti moves to create 19 new councils
Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has presented two bills to the House of Assembly for approval. A statement by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapounda, named them as Creation of Local Government Bill 2021 and Ekiti State Judiciary (Funds Management) Bill 2021. According to him, the Creation of Local Government Bill 2021 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)