Civil Society groups protest planned hike of petroleum products, others in Edo

A coalition of civil society groups, The People’s Alternative Movement, yesterday protested the planned hike of petroleum products by the federal government of Nigeria. The group, which comprises civil rights groups in Edo State had earlier warned that it will take to the streets to mobilize the masses and protest what it termed continuous impoverishment of Nigerians by the Nigerian government using fuel subsidy removal and increment of electricity tariff. The protesters bearing placards with different inscriptions like: “Nigeria belongs to us all”; “Abolish poverty, have security,” “Join the campaign now, No to more poverty,” “Support the people’s Alternative Movement” among others had congregated as early as 7.00 am at King’s Square (Ring Road) before taking to the streets. The South-south Coordinator of People’s Alternative Movement, Dr. Osagie Obayuwana said, “this is the beginning of the campaign for an end to hardship in Nigeria, that an increment on petroleum products would further increase the suffering of the Nigerian people.

