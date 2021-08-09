News Top Stories

Civil society groups set to clash with IPOB over stay-at-home order

South-East Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (SECSOs) is reportedly set for a collusion with the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) over the stay-at-home order issued by the separatist group in the South-East every Monday until its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released from dtention.

 

Meanwhile, civil servants in Anambra State are said to have been gripped by the fear of being attacked by some members of the group while going to work. They also said to be afraid they could lose their August salaries if they failed to report to work because of the order.

 

Reports had claimed that the state government had warned that compliance with IPOB order would result in civil servants not getting their pay. But government sources have denied it.

 

In a statement by its President Dr Livinus Onwuteaka and Secretary Aham Orji, SECSOs said the stay-at-home order would affect both the economic and educational sector of the South-East.

 

It said: “The purported directive will end up stifling businesses in the South-East which already has more than its fair share of national problems.

 

It will make the South-East less competitive, forcing existing businesses here to leave. As has been noted several times, finance is a coward; it goes to places where it is not likely to be threatened easily.”

 

The group added: “The directive ascribed to IPOB is most likely to affect educational development in the South-East. If students and their teachers go to school only four days in a week, whereas other parts of Nigeria study for five days, the quality of learning in the zone will collapse dramatically.

 

If our detractors have not been able to slow down our fantastic educational advancement in the last couple of years, why should an Igbo group spearhead a campaign which will make us lose our cherished competitive edge in education?”

 

But the spokesman for IPOB Emma Powerful described the position of the coalition as baseless, insisting that the order must be executed to the letter.

 

Powerful further said inasmuch as it would affect the economy of the region, the order was aimed at telling the world that the South-East is not happy with Kanu’s detention.

