Civil war comments: Arrest Soyinka now, northern elders tell FG

MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO A member of the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) and President, Arewa Concerned Citizens for Development, Alhaji Rufai Danmaje, said the assertion made by Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, that farmersherders’ conflict would lead to a civil war is an incitement capable of causing civil disaffection.

Danmaje said although Soyinka was only saying his mind, but his intention was nothing but to divide Nigeria and create unrest.

“We cannot understand the Nobel laureate actual mission, if you are talking about hardersfarmers’ clashes, this is something that preceded the century, and yet Nigerians had never viewed it as something that would cause a civil war”.

He continued; “Why on earth will he now be drumming for war, why won’t he proffer a solution rather than hanging on the fence, creating violence that will not spare anybody.”

Danmaje said how can farmers-herders’ conflict cause a civil war when the Fulani living in the South-West were not the ones causing trouble, so how do you expect the crisis to plunge Nigeria into a civil war as asserted by Prof. Wole Soyinka. He added that there was no law in Nigeria that prevented Fulani from residing in any part of Nigeria and this should be seen to play out.

After all, there were many South-West people residing in the north and we did not ask them to leave. Danmaje urged the Federal Government and the security agencies to swing into action against people like Soyinka, who he said was making inciting statements that can trigger further violence across the country.

“Professor Wole Soyinka said the farmersherders’ conflict in the South-West will cause a civil war in Nigeria,” attributing the problem to herders who were attacking, raping, killing and kidnapping innocent people across the land

