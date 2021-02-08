Civil War comments: Arrest Soyinka now, Northern Elders tell FG

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

A member of the Northern Elders Forum and President Arewa Concerned Citizens for Development, Alhaji Rufai Danmaje has said the assertion made by Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka that the farmers/herders’ conflict will cause civil war is an incitement capable of causing civil disaffection.

Alhaji Rufai Danmaje said although, Wole Soyinka was only saying his mind but this was capable of dividing Nigeria and creating unrest amongst the citizens

Danmaje said how can farmers/herders’ conflict cause a civil war when the Fulanis living in the South West were not the ones causing trouble.

“So how do you expect the crisis to plunge Nigeria into a civil war as asserted by Professor Wole Soyinka?” he asked.

He added that there is no law in Nigeria preventing Fulani from residing in any part of the nation.

“After all, there are many South westerners residing in the North and we have not asked them to leave,” he said.

