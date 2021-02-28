Civil War denied me my childhood –Prof Gregory Ibe

Prof. Gregory Ibe is a Nigerian business executive and an entrepreneur par excellence. He is the Chancellor and founder of the Gregory University, Uturu in Abia State. In this interview with EMMANUEL IFEANYI, he speaks on the Igbo presidency project, Method of doing business in the South East, his political ambitions and more…

The Igbo presidency project is now a heated topic, what’s your opinion?

I support an Igbo presidency with all my heart. We did the great debate where all the ethnic leaders gathered and we explained a lot to them in my keynote address.

I spent my own money to host the participants on that programme in Abuja and we succeeded in making them see reasons why it is important. I was two years old during the Biafran War. I was denied my childhood. I was under trees with animals as a child until the war ended. I’ve told everyone to explain to me why I can’t be Nigerian President or someone from my zone can’t be?

All of you that are from South East will know that we deserve this. We will not depend on the president, but it’s all about giving us that enabling environment and sense of belonging.

What’s the driving force behind your huge investment in Uturu, your hometown?

I was a lecturer at the Abia State University and also at Tanzan University. I am the National Consultant that developed the curriculum to teach Entrepreneurship Education as a course in all the Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria. I served former President Olusegun Obasanjo as his United Nation’s Consultant and then I came to teach in the university that I also helped to build. At the age of 21-22,

I was the Material and Cost Accountant that built Abia State University and a Imo Airport and the Teaching Hospital in Aba on Club 25 road, I have done everything I could for my country and I keep on doing for outside Nigeria, in countries like Central African Republic and then Congo Brazzaville and then all 15 countries of West Africa. I have been in the system and the only thing I succeeded in doing was to have been in Abuja at the age of 23 and I built the old Secretariat at Garki, farmer Foreign Affairs and I have worked at the Presidency for long.

Since I was one of the pioneers that built Abuja, something keeps telling me that development comes from that man who is created by God in every society. So if you don’t speak about your community or your state, don’t expect anybody from anywhere to talk about it. I developed Abuja. I used to go from one bush to the other and Abuja today is haven in terms of development and is a town, why will I be alive and allow my community to remain the same old natural habitat when I know I can do something.

So I came here and built this university single-handedly without any debt with the bank, no collaboration with anybody except my God almighty. So I owe nobody. My target is human capital development, is to develop home town and my state.

So anybody anywhere who does not feel that he should develop his home town, village and state, will never have money. So for me, my belief in God and what I am cut out to do is an evidence of how God does things when you believe in your state and in your community.

Your university is a practical based university; a lot of things are produced here. Do you have plans towards commercialization?

You saw the paint factory. Everything we do here we produce ourselves. They are not miniature. The soap making machine here is from Germany. It is the same machine that the man who produces Delta soap, Orange Drugs has. What we are trying to do is to combine theory with practical, train my scholars so that when they go to the industry nobody will ask them do you know how to use this machine? They just go in and serve you.

The decking plate, this is the only place I have done for Nigeria to see that it is possible. You can combine it will concrete wall and it will deliver. It is the same decking plate used in construction flyovers, the same used in 100 storey buildings, anything you want. It reduces the cost of decking your house by 45 percent.

As for the printing press, I am a professor of entrepreneurship. Whoever is interested in printing in South East or Abia is free to come and do business with us. I am looking for people who are entrepreneurial in their brains who want to climb on my shoulder and make money for themselves. So I look for opportunistic entrepreneurs who want to see an opportunity and climb on it. So if somebody tells me today, he wants to run an exercise book or newspaper business, he does not need to have the machine. All he has to do is to come here and do an MOU with us and be busy working.

GUU is well known for practical education, why did you choose that line?

Here, we teach you that it’s possible to do whatever thing you ever thought of. Again, note if you dream and your dream doesn’t scare you, you’ve not started. So, when you wake up from your dream, you should be like wow! What’s this? Once you dream and get scared of how to achieve that dream, pursue it, you’ll arrive to somewhere. Don’t be scared of making a move to pursue your dreams.

For me, I’ve visualized how Nigeria can be the best and I’ve been pursuing it since I started. Don’t let people see you coming when you’re undertaking a major project. Nobody saw me coming when I left Abia State University to build Gregory University. They felt how can a single young man build a university? Ten years down the line, we’re already number one. The Commonwealth just left here today.

They sent a representative. The UN has approved for me the first transformative education centre in Africa. We’re proud of what we have now. We have the best laboratory in Nigeria. Well equipped. Nobody beats us. We run 10 colleges, 62 courses and we’re not even afraid of anybody in Nigeria because we’re solid and ready.

We have the best radiology department in Nigeria, we have the best geology department in Nigeria, if anybody tells you he has the best, then the person is joking. I’m consulting for NUC and I’m doing projects and I’m trying to do best practices. The only thing that is in my brain is best practices. If it’s not right, it’s not right at all.

Do you still teach in your own school?

All that I’ve achieved in Nigeria, I’m now been asked to replicate it across West and Central Africa, to train all university technologists and lecturers in that Engineering Faculty that’s what I do but if you don’t seek me, I’ll be quiet. The World Bank will send Abians here, 1, 500 youths, I’ll build their capacity and then in building their capacity, I’ll discover that most of them are very knowledgeable. They did not have the money to go to the university.

So, I’ll help them across all 17 LGAs in Abia and gave them scholarships. In fact, when I was giving the scholarship, I met the Abia scholarship board, led by Elder Empire Kalu, and asked them to give me some list from the state government to work with and that they brought.

What’s your take about choice of courses for our students in Nigerian universities?

You see, don’t study because others are studying. Let’s do a small research on what courses that can make tomorrow better for us. All our children have run away from agriculture because they believe it is something that’s supernatural. But agric is one of the simplest things to do because, you just take a little thing, you add value and you’re making money. It’s a daily need. So, if you do need assessment of what is required to move our economy forward, the areas are insurance.

There are so many fake products in the market today, as someone with entrepreneurship and marketing background, how do we tackle this?

There is a building (laboratory) here called ‘Iwuanyawu’; I’m putting up that building here because I want to provide standardization for products that are coming from the South East. All the shoes made in Aba, I want to do the standard here, if yours is certified, SON will allow you to sell for the whole of Africa. From food and other related things.

move to partner with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)?

Some of these government agencies are doing the protection of their offices and they fail to do the right job. How can NAFDAC, which has a testing centre built by Prof. Dora Akunyili which they abandoned in Lagos, not be effectively working and they want to license everybody in Nigeria one small office in all the products? They have an office in Aba, where you have to queue to be attended to.

To register to import wine, will take you about N10 to N12 million. How many young men, who want to sell wine, can handle that?

So, I’ve registered and I’m bringing in wine and if anybody is interested, you come to me and say, let’s sign an agreement I want to import on your label, so,

I’ll give you the proforma you go and whatever I ask for you give me according to our agreement so you can use my license because you can’t afford the cost of that license. It’ll help people to grow. Unfortunately some of these agencies like SON, if you wait for them, Nigeria will not grow. They also restrict our growth towards certifying goods for export.

Igbos say that having a functional seaport in the South East especially in Abia will transform the economy of the zone, what’s your own view as a businessman?

My view is that we should be able to open the seaport at Obeaku, Ukwa East LGA. It’s the deepest shoreline. It’s called the slave seaport. In the next few weeks, you’ll see many containers leaving Lagos for Onitsha for clearing.

What’s a seaport? You have to do the embarkations, and do whatever you’ll require to do like distilling that’s putting a trawler to distil the sand depending on the ship you want. Even Onneh seaport is still being maintained because it’s important. Calabar has a seaport, but it’s not good.

They need to do it almost on daily basis because the tributaries that they have is only bring in sand pouring there. It’s not just emptying water. It affects ships. You need a shoreline that allows you to do distilling once in two years or three years to enable the ship discharge. A seaport will actually improve our economy here. Assuming we have seaport here, ships will be coming in bringing aviation fuel, people will start developing tank farms.

Those tank farms is it not our people that will work on them? Everywhere will change and the economy will grow. Companies will come in. Housing estates will rise and life will become more reasonable.

Do you have any political ambition like becoming the Governor of Abia State?

I fully intend to govern Abia. I started showing interest in 2011when I began to inform my leaders. By 2014, our Governor then said he’ll follow zoning and I withdrew on December 7, 2014 when we were undergoing clearance and I supported Abia South.

The governor then said you’re still a young man, wait till 2023 and I’ve waited and that’s it. Have I not waited? Am I not an Abian? I’m more than interested because I have something to offer Abians.

