Civil War threat: Ndigbo will not be victims of Nigeria’s unity –Ohanaeze

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has objected to President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent veiled genocidal threat to Ndigbo and reference to the Biafran civil war, declaring that whereas Ndigbo would not support break-up of the country, they would also not be victims of Nigeria’s unity.

The organisation similarly reiterated its appeal to all Igbo youths, including pro-Biafra agitators, who are involved in violence, to retrace their steps, join forces with Ohanaeze and others to work towards achieving the same objectives through dialogue and negotiation. Addressing a world press conference at the Ohanaeze national secretariat, Enugu, yesterday, the President General of the apex Igbo group, Ambassador (Prof) George Obiozor, warned the youths that the destruction of government institutions and attack on security personnel would not bode well for anybody.

Ohanaeze endorsed the South East Governors’ declaration of public holiday on May 30 as a ‘Biafra Day,’ noting that for Ndigbo and most Africans, a time to mourn or remembrance of the dead, was traditionally a solemn occasion. Obiozor, who was surrounded by other members of the national executive of the body, including the Secretary General, Ambassador Okey Emuchay; the Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, National Vice Chairman, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene; and Chairman of South East Security Committee, Gen. Obi Umahi (rtd), urged the governors of South East to roll out ‘Ebubeagu,’ the recently formed regional security outfit. The group urged the federal government to reconsider the use of force on resolving the present national crises across the country.

He said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo wants to make it categorically clear that Ndigbo will not support breakup of Nigeria but Ndigbo will not be victims of Nigerian unity. “In this context, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide consider as unfortunate the implications of the President’s statement. The last time I checked or heard a President speak of (shock and awe) it was reserved for the enemy, not to citizens.

“I also want to appeal to all Igbo youths involved in violence and strongly advise them that there is nothing to celebrate in violence. “We cannot change our lots and situations by steering and provoking hatred amongst ourselves, raining insults and abuses on ourselves and daring war against those who disagree with your own ideas and approach to resolving our common problems.

“I appeal to Igbo youths to kindly avoid violence in spite of all provocations. We know how aggrieved we all are, but peace options are the best.’’ Ohanaeze said that it considers it imperative that on the part of the federal government to conduct urgent and in-depth investigations on the destruction of lives and property in the South East. “May I repeat that history shows that military and violent means to solve the National problem leads to national fractionalization, anarchy and eventual or inevitable disintegration. The federal government should realise and be confident enough, that no secessionist forces can defeat Nigeria.

“The actions of any of the secessionist groups will continue to be like a river threatening an ocean with drowning. We must also recognise the historical fact that in any society where injustice becomes a rule or law, resistance becomes a duty or an obligation.” “In recent past we have had NADECO (National Democratic Coalition), Niger Delta Militants and Book Haram Insurgency.

The present situation in the country will soon be history. This too will pass,” he said. Ohanaeze Ndigbo, therefore, called for dialogue to resolve the present national crises, noting that the federal government should acknowledge that because of the regovernality of Nigerian irresistible pluralism, it was always preferable to go for dialogue instead of force. “Majority of Nigerians prefer unity to secession or separatism. They want Justice, Peace Equity and Fairness. The golden rule of do unto others what you would like done unto you, that is complementarily and inclusiveness governance.

“In fact a brief glance at Nigerian society, there is no shortage of villains among our political elites. But like many societies a deeper look into Nigeria you will see that the country’s political heroes still exist, though the villains may noisily dominate the political space. “Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls on the federal government to take note of the ongoing human rights violations in the South East zone. We must beware of its international consequences and domestic implications in our ability to heal the Nigerian nation. Nigeria is at crossroads of its history and destiny. Let wisdom prevail,” he counseled.

Like this: Like Loading...