Civil War unfortunate incident –Army Chief

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj- Gen. Farouq Yahaya, has described the Nigerian Civil War (1967 – 1970) as an “unfortunate incident” in the history of the country. Yahaya made the assertion, yesterday, at a pre- Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021, in Abuja. Over a million people were reported killed during the war that lasted three years. According to the Army Chief, the NADCEL was first celebrated on July 6, 1978, in remembrance of the historic moment of first shot that signalled the beginning of the bloody strife.

“The event is celebrated to equally bring to the knowledge of all Nigerian Army personnel and indeed all Nigerians that the war was an unfortunate tragedy and the reconciliation afterwards should be instrumental to strengthening our national unity. In subsequent celebrations, the Nigerian Army uses NADCEL as a medium to reflect on its performances in previous years for effective projections,” the COAS said. He added thus: “In doing this, lessons are being drawn from numerous operational activities of the Nigerian Army amidst daunting security challenges peculiar to each region of the country.

“This requires both doggedness, commitment, perseverance and sacrifice from all personnel of the Nigerian Army. This responsibility has no doubt become compelling particularly in view of our multifaceted security challenges. “The Nigerian Army with the collective effort, cooperation and commitment of other security agencies as well as citizens have been able to live up to its expectations though with some room for improvement. We are also profoundly mindful of the confidence placed on us by the Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces president Muhammadu Buhari and indeed the citizens to defeat our adversaries and secure the territorial integrity of our dear na-tion. “This must be achieved within the shortest possible time. The Nigerian Army solicits the cooperation of law-abiding citizens and shall continue to make our citizens proud.”

Like this: Like Loading...