News Top Stories

Civil War unfortunate incident –Army Chief

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj- Gen. Farouq Yahaya, has described the Nigerian Civil War (1967 – 1970) as an “unfortunate incident” in the history of the country. Yahaya made the assertion, yesterday, at a pre- Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021, in Abuja. Over a million people were reported killed during the war that lasted three years. According to the Army Chief, the NADCEL was first celebrated on July 6, 1978, in remembrance of the historic moment of first shot that signalled the beginning of the bloody strife.

“The event is celebrated to equally bring to the knowledge of all Nigerian Army personnel and indeed all Nigerians that the war was an unfortunate tragedy and the reconciliation afterwards should be instrumental to strengthening our national unity. In subsequent celebrations, the Nigerian Army uses NADCEL as a medium to reflect on its performances in previous years for effective projections,” the COAS said. He added thus: “In doing this, lessons are being drawn from numerous operational activities of the Nigerian Army amidst daunting security challenges peculiar to each region of the country.

“This requires both doggedness, commitment, perseverance and sacrifice from all personnel of the Nigerian Army. This responsibility has no doubt become compelling particularly in view of our multifaceted security challenges. “The Nigerian Army with the collective effort, cooperation and commitment of other security agencies as well as citizens have been able to live up to its expectations though with some room for improvement. We are also profoundly mindful of the confidence placed on us by the Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces president Muhammadu Buhari and indeed the citizens to defeat our adversaries and secure the territorial integrity of our dear na-tion. “This must be achieved within the shortest possible time. The Nigerian Army solicits the cooperation of law-abiding citizens and shall continue to make our citizens proud.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Defence ministry reassures navy of support to combat maritime crimes

Posted on Author Reporter

…as NLNG commends navy’s contribution to their operations Taiwo Jimoh The Nigerian Navy (NN) has been reassured of the full support of the Ministry of Defence (MOD) in carrying out its constitutional mandate of securing the nation’s maritime environment. This statement was made  by the new Permanent Secretary, MOD, Mr. Musa Istifanus during his maiden […]
News

UNFPA demands $7.2m outstanding contraceptives from FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…gets 250,000 diapers from Procter & Gamble The United Nations Funds for Population Activities (UNFPA) has demanded payment of outstanding $7.2 million owed by the Federal Government as its Counterpart Cash Contribution for the procurement of contraceptives for the year 2019 and 2020. Country Representative of UNFPA, Uller Mueller who have a “demand notice” on […]
News

Austin Rutherford on What Sets Him Apart From Others in the Industry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Austin Rutherford credits his real estate success to having a positive mindset at the offset of his business. While he doesn’t define success in purely monetary terms, he strongly believes in the benefits of investing in real estate to become a better businessman and have the ability to give back to those that supported […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica