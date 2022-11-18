Civil War: We’ve 303 ex-Biafran Police on our payroll–PTAD

…pays N610bn to pensioners in six years

…repatriates £26.5m Pension funds from UK

Following the Federal Government directives that policemen who served on the Biafran side during the civil war be inducted into the nation’s pension scheme, the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, has disclosed that 303 of such retirees are currently on its pay roll. Ejikeme made this disclosure yesterday at the weekly media briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team featuring the PTAD boss at the Presidential Villa. Responding to question on how many if the Biafran policemen had been integrated into the PTAD scheme, Ejikeme said: “We call them ‘war affected’, they are the policemen who served on the Biafran side during the Civil War. Currently, we have 303 of them on our payroll; 303 currently.”

On whether the Biafran soldiers have equally been absorbed, she said: “The soldiers, they belong to the military pension. So, if there’s any such arrangement, it will be handled by the Military Pensions Board, not by Pensions Transitional Arrangement Directorate. “We don’t take care of soldiers. We only take care of the paramilitary and the police; that’s the Customs, Immigration and the Services pensioners and the police.”

The PTAD boss said since the inception of the agency, it has maintained regular monthly payments of pension as and when due without fail, adding that “from January 2015 to December 2021, PTAD has paid N610 billion in monthly pensions.” She said the Directorate has paid long outstanding arrears to pensioners across all the pension departments, most significantly, the huge arrears inherited from the defunct privatized agencies.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...