CJ hails Diri on Bayelsa’s judiciary autonomy

Bayelsa State Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri, has commended Governor Douye Diri for granting the state judiciary financial autonomy. Justice Abiri, who stated this yesterday in Yenagoa, during the inauguration of a renovated court premises and an adapted Lady Justice statue, said this had enabled it to function optimally.

The chief judge, who commended Governor Diri for prompt release of funds for the judiciary to enable it meet its financial obligations, noted that in her years of service, this was the first administration that had given the judicial arm of government the free hand to manage its resources.

She said: “The inauguration of the newly-renovated court premises and the Lady Justice statue was made possible by the appreciable implementation of the financial autonomy in Bayelsa State by Governor Diri. “In my many years as the head of the judiciary, this is the first time we have been given a free hand to fully manage our resources and build to our satisfaction.” In his response, Diri said he believed the judiciary should be given financial autonomy to enable it function effectively.

