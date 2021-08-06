CJ inaugurates election tribunals for Lagos LG polls

The Lagos Chief Judge, Justice Kareem Alogba, yesterday inaugurated two election petitions tribunals to look into disputes arising from the July 24 local government elections in the state. The first tribunal has Justice Babajide Candide-Johnson as chairman and would sit at the Ikeja High Court premises. It will preside over petitions from Lagos mainland. The second panel has Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo as chairman and would be sitting at the former Federal High Court Complex in the Central Business District of Alausa, Ikeja and will handle petitions from Lagos Island.

Inaugurating the panels yesterday, Justice Alogba charged them to let integrity and transparency be their watchword and not bring the state’s judiciary into disrepute. He said: “A lot of confidence is reposed in you and a lot of transparency is expected from you.

These elections have been keenly contested, but there have been accusations and counteraccusations. “You are expected to be as white as snow and I know you will not do less, because it is because of your integrity that made us appoint you.” Justice Alogba reminded them that attempts would be made to compromise them, “but we selected you because we know you are above compromise and we pray God to make you to remain above compromise.”

Like this: Like Loading...