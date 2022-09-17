News Top Stories

CJN confirmation, 2023 budget, security top Senate agenda- Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Friday disclosed that the confirmation of the appointment of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and the consideration of the anticipated budget proposals for 2023 would top the lawmakers work on resumption next week Tuesday. Lawan made the disclosure while responding to questions from Senate correspondents after inspecting the renovation work at the temporary venue for the sitting of the Senate in the light of the ongoing remodeling of the main Senate Chamber.

He expressed satisfaction on the work done on the makeshift chamber, saying that the temporary Chamber would be used for sometime by the lawmakers, noting that they would make use of the place till next year. His words: “This is going to be our temporary chamber for sometime, some months and I’m aware that it will be here that we will conduct the business of the Senate up till next year by the Grace of God. That is not an issue. “The way this place is renovated to accommodate Distinguished Senators is what matters to us.

The chairs here and everything here will be temporary. Ours is to remain focused on what our jobs and tasks are. “I am happy so far that the renovation here, providing this environment, is going on smoothly. There are few issues that I feel should be attended to but these are not major issues. This is also going to be a resumption period for us where the last session of the (ninth) Senate will be and that is, this will be our last and final year. “We have the confirmation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria already waiting. Recall that the President sent the request but that was a day before the Senate went on its annual summer recess.

Therefore, this is going to be one of the first things we need to do to ensure that the acting capacity does not go beyond the required three months. “You also know that we are going to receive Mr President for the presentation of the 2023 budget estimates and we expect that the President will be doing that in the first week of October even though it may not take place here. Imagine that the House of Representatives chamber will be the appropriate place like we have always done. But that is going to be one of the issues that we are going to tackle immediately.

 

