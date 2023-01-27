Justice Olukayode Ariwoola
News

CJN: Corruption constitutes ‘monumental dent’ on nation’s int’l, local image

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has said that corruption remains a sore point in the country’s contemporary democratic experience. Specifically, the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC) noted that corruption constitutes a dent on the image of the nation locally, and internationally. Justice Ariwoola made the assertion, yesterday, at a reviewconferenceonthefight against corruption under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, organisedbythePresidential AdvisoryCommitteeAgainst Corruption (PACAC).

The head of the judicial arm of government, who was represented at the event by the Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, said: “From all indications, Nigeria and several countries in the sub-Saharan Africa, still navigate within the borders of transactional nations of the world.” In his address, Chairman of thePACAC, Prof. ItseSagay, insisted that the anti-corruption agencies in the country have discharged the burden under the subsisting administration. The Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) said thisisnotwithstanding the perception of the “average Nigerian”, which is to the contrary.

“In my view, no other governmentinthehistory of this country hasinvested asmuch resources, determinationand energy into the fight against corruption as much as the present administration. “Perhaps, the only other government that has exhibited comparable determination in the fight against corruption is the Buhari Military Government, 1983 – 1985. “Unfortunately, the average Nigerian is in denial about these achievements. Ask him about the war againstcorruptionsince2015 and the tendency is to deny that there is such a thing as the war against corruption.”

 

Our Reporters

