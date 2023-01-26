CJN: Corruption constitutes ‘monumental dent’ on nation’s int’l, local image

*Sagay: Buhari govt’s investment in graft war without parallel

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has said that corruption remains a sore point in the country’s contemporary democratic experience.

Specifically, the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC) noted that corruption constitutes a dent on the image of the nation locally, and internationally.

Justice Ariwoola made the assertion, Thursday, at a review conference on the fight against corruption under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, organised by the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC).

The head of the judicial arm of government, who was represented at the event by the Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, said: “From all indications, Nigeria and several countries in the sub-Saharan Africa, still navigate within the borders of transactional nations of the world.”

In his address, Chairman of the PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay, insisted that the anti-corruption agencies in the country have discharged the burden under the subsisting administration.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said this is notwithstanding the perception of the “average Nigerian”, which is to the contrary.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...