CJN counters Malami over delay in high profile cases, alleged secrecy of budget

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, yesterday, countered the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice(AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), for saying the judiciary will be held responsible for the delays in the trial and delivery of judgements on corruption cases involving politically exposed individuals.

 

The CJN, in a statement by his media aide, Ahurakah Isah, said the AGF’s comments appeared to be onesided. “TheNigerianjudiciaryis not here to lay claim to being perfect but when the political and economic conditions under which it is operating is compared with its counterparts in other climes, it would be adjudged a prized model,” he said.

 

According to him, the judiciary by its constitutional position, does not have a criminal investigation unit or Fraud Detective Squad to detect and investigate criminal involvement of any person, nor does it have a garrison command to fight its cause or enforce its orders and decisions.

 

The statement reads in part: “More often than not,  the Federal Government’s prosecution sector files more charges than it can prove or provide witnesses to prove, ostensibly at times for the prosecution to even fail.

 

“The Administration of Criminal Justice Act (2015) under reference is infected with sores in some parts, making speeding adjudications improbable in some instances, in addition to high volume of cases, a limited number of judges, poor infrastructure or archaic equipment.

 

“While giving reasons for it’s underfunding of the judiciary, the Federal Government said on January 26, 2022, at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Justice Sector Summit 2022 in Abuja) that judiciary has not been transparent in the spending of budgets allocated to it each fiscal year.”

 

Muhammad added: “Although the judiciary has refrained from taking issue (with critics) all the while, to state the facts, in line with the budget call circular and ceiling the Federal Government sent to the judiciary before the commencement of the fiscal year, the judiciary prepares its budget estimates for capital, overhead cost and personnel cost according to the ceiling, needs and priority.

“The judiciary defends its budget before the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Judiciary at the National Assembly, besides the initial vetting by the executive.

 

“The Judiciary has an internal mechanism for budget control and implementation. Each Court and judicial body has a budgetunit, theaccount department, internal audit, Due Process Unit, as well as DepartmentalTendersBoard.

 

There is also a Due Process CommitteeattheNJCandthe Judicial Tenders Board that award contracts on expenditure above the approval limit of the accounting officers of theCourtsandjudicialbodies.

 

“These layers of control were established by the Judiciary to ensure transparency, accountabilityandeffectivebudgetimplementation. Thetypeof transparency that the Federal Government has stressed.

 

“The question to ask is who else should the Judiciary open its account books to, and who among these organs had raised exceptions which were not defended by the Third Arm?

The answer is none. “One only hopes that these allegationsagainstthejudiciary by the Federal Government are not just a way of giving a dog a bad name so as to hang it.”

 

 

