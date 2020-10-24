News

CJN, Emefiele, 70 judges for e-workshop on movable assets

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, is expected to lead over 70 other judges across the country on an e-workshop on secured transactions in movable assets and credit reporting reforms in Nigeria.

 

Also to be in attendance at the workshop is the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Roseline Bozimo.

 

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the NJI and Juris Law Office are organising the workshop in conjunction with the CBN and the World Bank Group. The e-Workshop is with the Theme: ‘The Role of the Judiciary in Ensuring the Effectiveness of the Secured Transaction in Movable Assets and Credit Reporting Act 2017’.

 

 

According to the organiser, over 70 judicial officers from the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, Federal High Court and Chief Judges of some states as well as Judges from each state of the Federation are attending the workshop   which will take place between October 27 and 28, in Abuja.

 

The CBN’s Director, Development Finance, Mr. Philip Yila Yusuf and the Registrar, National Collateral Registry, Chief. Osa Amadasun, will also be in attendance. Resource persons at the workshop include Mr. Osaro Eghobamien SAN, Kofo-Abdulsalam Alada, Director of Legal Services of the CBN, Augustine Edet, of the Pan African University, Ubong Awah, World Bank/IFC Senior Credit Infrastructure Specialist and Niyi Ayoola-Daniels, Principal Partner, Juris Law

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Philippines to ramp up coronavirus testing as President warns of arrests

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Philippines said on Tuesday it would ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus amid a sharp rise in infections and deaths since a lockdown was eased in June, while President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to arrest anyone not wearing a mask. The government aimed to test 32,000 to 40,000 people a day compared with […]
News

Fuel price, tariff increase: CUPP mobilises for civil disobedience

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) yesterday said it has commenced the mobilisation of the Nigerian public to protest the increase in the pump price of fuel as well as the hike in electricity tariff by the Federal Government. The coalition in a statement, said its Human Mobilisation Unit, had been activated to reach […]
News

Food poisoning: 7 members of same family die in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Tragedy struck in Benin, the Edo State capital, as seven members of a family were reportedly feared dead after eating food suspected to be laid with Poison. The incident took place at house 40, Otete Street, off Textile Mill Road, Ogida quarters, in Egor Local Government Area of the state. A visit to the victims’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: