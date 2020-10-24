CJN, Emefiele, 70 judges for e-workshop on movable assets

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, is expected to lead over 70 other judges across the country on an e-workshop on secured transactions in movable assets and credit reporting reforms in Nigeria.

Also to be in attendance at the workshop is the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Roseline Bozimo.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the NJI and Juris Law Office are organising the workshop in conjunction with the CBN and the World Bank Group. The e-Workshop is with the Theme: ‘The Role of the Judiciary in Ensuring the Effectiveness of the Secured Transaction in Movable Assets and Credit Reporting Act 2017’.

According to the organiser, over 70 judicial officers from the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, Federal High Court and Chief Judges of some states as well as Judges from each state of the Federation are attending the workshop which will take place between October 27 and 28, in Abuja.

The CBN’s Director, Development Finance, Mr. Philip Yila Yusuf and the Registrar, National Collateral Registry, Chief. Osa Amadasun, will also be in attendance. Resource persons at the workshop include Mr. Osaro Eghobamien SAN, Kofo-Abdulsalam Alada, Director of Legal Services of the CBN, Augustine Edet, of the Pan African University, Ubong Awah, World Bank/IFC Senior Credit Infrastructure Specialist and Niyi Ayoola-Daniels, Principal Partner, Juris Law

