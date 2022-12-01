CJN: How ICT solves justice dispensation challenges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has said “the introduction of ICT into the judicial space” is helping to resolve the challenges of justice dispensation delay. He said this at the 2022 annual workshop for Judges on Legal Issues in telecommunications organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in Lagos yesterday. Ariwoola, who was represented by Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, said: “Our judicial system has been challenged with delays in dispensing justice.

However, with the introduction of ICT into the judicial space, many of the difficulties associated with the conventional methods are gradually being dispensed with. “The path to effective and efficient justice delivery in Nigeria lies in our ability to continuously improve our Justice sector with the use of ICT tools. “In our effort to ensure that the Nigerian Judiciary becomes ICT compliant, we have inaugurated the Judicial Information Technology Policy Committee (JITPO-COM) in January 2012 to chart a course for the introduction of Court Technology into the Nigerian Courts.

“The vision is to enhance the efficient and speedy disposal of cases. “A committee was set up with the mandate to assist the Judiciary to meet the fast-evolving needs of its judicial officers, court employees, key stakeholders and the general public, by using Information Technology to improve the general performance of the Nigerian Judiciary.”

