CJN inaugurates Odili Judicial Centre, lauds Wike

Posted on Author Emma Masha, port harcourt Comment(0)

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has inaugurated the Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute (JMOJI) and the Federal Judicial Service Commission, South-South liaison office in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. Ariwoola at the ceremony that took place yesterday lauded Governor Nyesom Wike’s contribution to the growth, progress and prosperity of the nation’s Judiciary. This is coming just as he added that Wike is one lawyer in position of authority who has remained relentless in speaking up for the growth, progress and prosperity of the Nigerian judiciary. He said, “You have thus far given a good account of yourself as a distinguished life bencher. To say we are proud of your Excellency is an understatement.

You remain a shining light in the legal profession and we shall always remember you for your unflinching support in the erection of enduring judicial structure in the country. “At this level of our national development, we should begin to emulate good things that will usher in a new dawn of progressive growth. This is, no doubt, a bold step worthy of commendation and emulation. “You are one of the few governors who have pledged to give judges owner occupier residences so that when they eventually retire, they will get a lifetime accommodation.”

 

Doctors To Ebonyi Communities: Take measures against Lassa fever

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

An international medical organisation, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), otherwise known as Doctors Without Borders, yesterday called on communities in Ebonyi to take urgent measures against Lassa fever disease in the state. The doctors said prevention and early detection of Lassa fever are key to saving lives. They said by detecting the disease early, and by […]
Oyebanji, Oni mourn Ekiti Speaker

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Tributes have poured in for Ekiti House of Assembly Speaker Funminiyi Afuye after he passed away on Wednesday. Afuye died in Ado-Ekiti at the age of 66. Governor Biodun Oyebanji in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described Afuye’s death as “shocking, sad and unfortunate”. The governor said he was shocked when […]
School owners to FG: We’ll adhere strictly to protocols

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has appealed to the Federal Government that private schools were ready to resume with strict adherence to the safety protocols as rolled out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).   It also called on government to reconsider its stand on the suspension of 2020 […]

