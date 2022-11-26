CJN inaugurates Odili Judicial Centre, lauds Wike

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has inaugurated the Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute (JMOJI) and the Federal Judicial Service Commission, South-South liaison office in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. Ariwoola at the ceremony that took place yesterday lauded Governor Nyesom Wike’s contribution to the growth, progress and prosperity of the nation’s Judiciary. This is coming just as he added that Wike is one lawyer in position of authority who has remained relentless in speaking up for the growth, progress and prosperity of the Nigerian judiciary. He said, “You have thus far given a good account of yourself as a distinguished life bencher. To say we are proud of your Excellency is an understatement.

You remain a shining light in the legal profession and we shall always remember you for your unflinching support in the erection of enduring judicial structure in the country. “At this level of our national development, we should begin to emulate good things that will usher in a new dawn of progressive growth. This is, no doubt, a bold step worthy of commendation and emulation. “You are one of the few governors who have pledged to give judges owner occupier residences so that when they eventually retire, they will get a lifetime accommodation.”

