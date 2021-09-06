News

CJN lambasts invited Chief Judges over conflicting judgements

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

… says Judiciary will no longer condone any judge to tarnish its image

* NJC to suo moto investigate 3 Judges over grant of ex parte orders

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammadu Monday came heavily on seven invited Chief Judges that were invited over conflicting judgement emanating from their courts.

The CJN had a marathon meeting with the seven invited Chief Judges (CJs) over the conflicting ex parte orders.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Information of the NJC, Soji Oye, the meeting which commenced at 11 a.m., and lasted till 5:30 p.m., began with a one-on-one interaction with the CJs in this order:

Chief Judge, FCT, Abuja

Chief Judge, Rivers State

Chief Judge, Kebbi State

Chief Judge, Cross River State

Chief Judge, Jigawa State

Chief Judge, Anambra State

Chief Judge, Imo State

According to him each of the CJs was separately quizzed personally by the CJN for over an hour, before later reading a riot act in a joint session with all of them.

“A visibly angry CJN was reported to have stated that damage to one jurisdiction is damage to all.  We must therefore put an end to indiscriminate granting of ex parte orders, conflicting judgements or rulings occasioned by forum-shopping. Your job as Heads of Court is a sacred one, and it therefore includes you vicariously taking the sins of others.

“There must be an end to this nonsense. You shall henceforth take absolute charge in assigning cases or matters, especially political personally.  We shall make an example with these three Judges and never shall we condone such an act,” he said.

The CJN stated that three of the Judges who granted conflicting ex parte orders have been invited to appear before the National Judicial Council to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for granting the conflicting ex parte orders.

He, however, warned the CJs to henceforth avoid unnecessary assumption of jurisdiction in matters with similar subjects and parties already before another court, protect the court from lawyers that are out for forum shopping and work in tandem with all their Judges to salvage the image of the Judiciary.

“Hon. Dr. Justice Muhammad also warned the CJs from making newly appointed Judicial Officers vacation Judges and assigning complex cases to inexperienced Judges.

“He revealed that all Heads of Courts will be invited to a meeting to reemphasize the need for the Judiciary to be circumspect on the issue of granting ex parte orders and will also meet with the NBA leadership on the issue,” he said.

The CJN advised all Heads of Court to be current on the development in the polity and the judgments delivered by courts of various jurisdictions and to urgently issue practice direction to guide Judges in their various courts to avoid giving conflicting decisions.

He concluded that the Judiciary will no longer condone indiscipline or allow any Judge to tarnish the image of the Judiciary.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NAFDAC: COVISHIELD same as Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has said COVISHIELD and AstraZeneca vaccines were one and the same for immunization against Coronavirus (COVID-19).   According to the agency, COVISHIELD, which was manufactured by Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd and COVID-19 Vaccine, AstraZeneca, manufactured by AstraZeneca, were the same vaccine.   […]
News

Court clears Tompolo’s firm, Akpolokemi, others of N34bn fraud

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Ibrahim Buba of a Federal High Court in Lagos has cleared Global West Vessel Specialist Limited, a firm linked to a former Niger Delta militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, of alleged N34 billion fraud. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in 2015 dragged the firm and eight others to court on […]
News

Tension in Onitsha as Illegal arms dealers flee market

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA

Tension has gripped residents of Onitsha, commercial hub of Anambra State following the discovery of a truck load of arms which turned on its side last week end. Already, four Illegal arms dealers have reportedly fled the Onitsha and the Ogbaru main markets for fear of being implicated in the last Sunday’s incident following police’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica