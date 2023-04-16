CJN, Maikyau, Azinge, others for Justice Idigbe’s centenary

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) and a former Director- General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), Prof. Epiphany Azinge (SAN), are among dignitaries expected at events to mark the centenary of a former Justice of the Supreme Court, the late Chukwunweike Idigbe.

A statement issued by Nnamdi Oragwu, Partner and Head of Litigation at PUNUKA Attorneys & Solicitors, a firm founded by late Justice Idigbe, indicated that the 100th anniversary events will be year-long. The statement reads: “Our late founder served as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from 1964 to 1967 and from 1975 to 1983.

He is remembered as a distinguished jurist, a fearless advocate for justice, and a champion of the rule of law. “He was renowned for his landmark judgments, which continue to shape the legal landscape of Nigeria to this day. “Justice Idigbe epitomises the gold standard of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, several of his decisions remain a major point of reference in present day cases”. Oragwu, Chairman of the 100 Years of Justice Idigbe Planning Committee, said the firm will be celebrating Justice Idigbe’s life and legacy with six major events. On May 3, the CJN, Justice Ariwoola, will launch the Justice Idigbe Faculty of Law in Veritas University, Abuja.

At the commissioning of Justice Idigbe Faculty of Law in Veritas University, Justice Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Mr Cosmas Enweluzo (SAN) and C.V.C. Ihekweazu (SAN) will also be speaking. The Justice Idigbe Symposium, to be held on May 4, will feature frontburner discussions on landmark judgments of Justice Idigbe and his impact on present-day jurisprudence. The speakers include Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), Prof Abiola Sanni (SAN), Prof Obiora Okafor, Maikyau and Prof Azinge. The keynote speaker, Mr Ekong Sampson, will speak on “The Life and Legacy of Honourable Justice Idigbe – 100 years of a Gold Standard for Judges in Nigeria.”

Other events include the commissioning of Punuka Childcare Centre by the Punuka Foundation on July 30, 2023 in Lagos. A Public Lecture/ Valedictory Court Session will hold in Asaba, Delta State, on August 11, 2023 and will feature the commissioning of Justice Idigbe NBA ICT Centre. The following day, a thanksgiving mass and commissioning of Justice Idigbe Museum, Library and Youth Centre will be held in Asaba. The events will culminate with the commissioning of PUNUKA Attorneys and Solicitor’s new head office in Lagos on December 7, 2023. Ms. Isioma Idigbe, Partner and Head of Media, Entertainment, Intellectual Property and technology Law, Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors, added: “These events are designed to celebrate and immortalise the contributions of late Justice Idigbe to the development of the legal profession in Nigeria, and to inspire the next generation of legal professionals. “This is a time of celebration and reflection. Whilst we honour and edify the heritage he left us, we must reflect on whether our lives and practice of the law are in step with his values of excellence, thoroughness, knowledge, diligence and justice which were things that made him one of the greatest legal minds Nigeria has ever seen”. Justice Idigbe was a distinguished Nigerian jurist who practiced law all over West Africa from Warri from 1947 to 1961 and served as a judge in the then Eastern Region of Nigeria High Court and Chief Justice of Midwest Region of Nigeria rising to the position of Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. He was born on August 12, 1923, at Kaduna, Nigeria, the fourth (and only surviving) child of Alexander Ahudinma and his wife, Madam Christiana Idigbe.