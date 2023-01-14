CJN, Makinde, NBA president, others attend Oyo CJ’s retirement service

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, as well as, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), among others were part of dignitaries that graced the retirement valedictory service for the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Ladipo Abimbola, yesterday at the Ring Road High Court, Ibadan, the state capital. Others who showered icon who bows out at 65 included the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria (Chief Folake Solanke, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, the NBA President was represented by Oluseun Abimbola (SAN); chairman of NBA Ibadan, Oyo, Ogbomoso and Saki branches, retired Judges and Magistrates among others. Makinde described the CJ as his teacher, who taught him things he never knew, adding that he is an incorruptible judge, who ensured that the independence of the judiciary was not compromised.

The governor promised that his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of the judiciary and make their jobs easier. He said: “We thank God that the CJ is ending well today. Thank God for the work God used you to do in Oyo State,” Makinde said. The NBA president, while speaking through his representative, Seun Abimbola, said Justice Abimbola as CJ improved access to justice in the state and paved the way for alternative dispute resolution and child rights enforcement. That he demonstrated that justice dispensation is the primary assignment of the judiciary and that law is only effective when rightly implemented.

Chief Folake Solanke congratulated the retiring CJ for safe landing after a hectic but successful service. In his valedictory speech, Justice Abimbola said that he maintained peace in the judiciary for the nine years he served as Chief Judge, adding that “I had a good working relationship with all my brother Judges; I made the working environment to be friendly and renovated the courts. “I created an administrative base for effective justice administration and to ensure effective case management. I created the office of the administrative Judge.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...