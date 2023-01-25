CJN, Makinde, others eulogise outgoing Oyo State CJ, Abimbola

Friday, January 13, 2023 was a glorious day of accolades and outpouring of complimentary remarks as the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Ladipo Abimbola bowed out of the Judiciary having attained the statutory retirement age of 65. The valedictory service organised for the Saki, Oke Ogun-born legal icon, who sat on the number one bench of the Oyo State Judiciary for nine years, took place in his official Court 1 Room at the Ring Road High Court, Ibadan, the state capital. In attendance to pour encomiums and felicitations on him for retiring gracefully and successfully were many dignitaries including: the Iseyin, Oyo Stateborn Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola. Accompanying the nation’s top judge in the judicial arm of the government was the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and his deputy, Chief Bayo Lawal, who incidentally was a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state. Not left out was the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), who was represented by a former Ibadan NBA Chairman, Oluseun Abimbola (SAN). Chairperson of NBA Ibadan Mrs Folasade Aladeniyi; the Chairmen of Oyo, Ogbomoso and Saki branches, were also present just like many retired Judges and Magistrates. The first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Folake Solanke, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, also graced the occasion.

Governor’s promise

In his address, Governor Seyi Makinde described the retiring CJ as his teacher who taught him things he never knew. He described Abimbola as an incorruptible judge who ensured that the independence of the judiciary was not compromised. The governor promised that his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of the judiciary and make their jobs easier, saying: “We thank God that the CJ is ending well today. Thank God for the work God used you to do in Oyo State entirely and not only in the judiciary. Our administration will continue to give priority to the welfare of the judicial workers and make life very comfortable for them to work.” The NBA President, while speaking through his representative, Seun Abimbola, said Justice Abimbola as CJ improved access to justice in the state and paved the way for alternative dispute resolution and child rights enforcement. That he demonstrated that justice dispensation is the primary assignment of the judiciary and that law is only effective when rightly implemented. Chief Folake Solanke congratulated the retiring CJ for safe landing after a hectic but successful service. In his address, the Oyo State Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, said Abimbola played a multidimensional role, praising him for his hardworking, firmness and immense contribution to effective administration of justice. He prayed that the rest of his life might be the best of it.

Counsel’s delight

The Ibadan NBA Chairman, Aladeniyi in her address described Abimbola as “an astute Judge who was a counsel’s delight. My personal memory of my Lord at coming in contact with him in the court when I came to Ibadan in 2000 is that of a Judge who had the law in his bosom; very brilliant, courageous, friendly, soft spoken but yet firm. My Lord will supply you with cases to support your submission before the era of front loading came and such courtesies are extended to both parties as my Lord believed that the essence of judicial adjudication is to do justice. “This is so reflected in the cases my Lord handled. Even before he became the Chief Judge, cases that were considered difficult and thorny were assigned to him and when he became the Chief Judge, cases that other judges would not touch from a mile were my Lord’s lot to handle. “Coming from the Nigerian Bar Association, considered as being the watchdog of the Judiciary, it is our hope that aspiring Chief Judges will take a cue from this and would enhance their tenures by leaving legacies of unparalleled measures in the administration of the Justice Sector in Oyo State.” She commended the retiring CJ for not considering himself as ordinary administrative Judge who would not attend to cases assigned to his court, saying: “the retiring Judge passed this test because as at Monday, the 10th of January, 2023, we heard his Lordship sat to deliver judgments in some cases that would have suffered over judicial injury of starting de novo and the parties and counsel would have been worse for it.”

NBA complains

The Chairman, however, used the occasion to complain that there are insufficient Judges on the Bench in the state. “The Oyo State judiciary is grossly understaffed. The Ibadan Bar almost had to take up placards before the last exercise of appointment of Judges was done in 2022 and we have started the new rounds of protest again that the State Judicial Service Commission headed by the Chief Judge in conjunction with the state government should give us more Judges. Our demand is ‘give us more Judges’. “Lack of sufficient number of Judges has greatly and adversely affected the administration of justice in Oyo State in that cases take longer time in courts and the judges are sometimes overwhelmed by their dockets. These have multiplying effects on the earning capacity of lawyers and also affect the economy of the state. “And much as we want more Judges, we are asking for quality Judges whose appointments will be devoid of unnecessary considerations of nepotism, favouritism and the popular Oyo catchphrase of ‘Omo wa ni, e jeo se’,” she pleaded.

CJ’s scorecard

In his valedictory speech, after appreciating the crème de la crème that bade him a rousing bye, on the occasion, Justice Abimbola gave his score card on what he was able to achieve as a Chief Judge. He said that he maintained peace in the judiciary for the nine years he served as Chief Judge, adding that: “I had a good working relationship with all my brother Judges; I made the working environment to be friendly and renovated the courts. “I created an administrative base for effective justice administration and to ensure effective case management. I created the office of the administrative Judge.

There was stagnation for almost 10 years in the magistracy; I got about 10 Chief Magistrates promoted from the magistracy to Deputy Chief Registrars. I expanded departments and created positions to make them functional for effective justice administration. “We brought justice closer to the people through the establishment of judicial divisions in Kishi, Iseyin, Orile Igbo, Moniya and Igboora. I established the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee which helped to improve prisons decongestion; inaugurated electronic filing for magistrates’ courts, improved digitisation of records, established multi-door court houses for alternative dispute resolution and establishment of family court for effective implementation of the Child Right Law.” To go far in life, Abimbola stressed that one must work in synergy with others, emphasising that he wouldn’t have gone so far in life without the sacrifices of others. He thanked God for the opportunity given to him to be the CJ, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Oluwakayode Ariwoola for his mentorship and support and also Governor Makinde for giving him all necessary support. He also thanked his family immensely, his friends, colleagues, staff and well-wishers for always being there for him. “I’m happy and proud of the past and exceedingly hopeful for the future,” he said. “My life is a testament of prayers answered. Today, I set to disembark from the judicial arm of this country after boarding and sojourning in the judicial odyssey for about 26 years, it is therefore only appropriate to thank Almighty Allah without reservation for seeing me through successfully without any blemish,” Justice Abimbola said as he was given a loud applause and ovation.

A son’s serenade

On behalf of the family, the CJ’s son, Mr Ademola Abimbola, said: “Today is a remarkable day to the Abimbola’s family as our father retired without being tired.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...