News

CJN: Nigeria’s economy’ll benefit from quick dispensation of justice

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Tanko Muhammad, yesterday said the financial sector and the entire economy stand to benefit from quick dispensation of justice in commercial or business transactions.

The CJN said credit reporting reforms in Nigeria require special attention from the judiciary. According to him, credit reporting reforms is a critical position in the economy given that movable assets are involved.

He added that small businesses in the country require access to credit to thrive and the rights of the relevant parties to a transaction must be protected. The CJN, who spoke at the “World Bank/CBN Specialised Two-day Virtual Workshop For Judicial Officers On Secured Transactions In Movable Asset And Credit Reporting Reforms In Nigeria,” said the importance of the judiciary to the financial sector cannot be over-emphasized.

“Against this background, I wish to state that potential investors often hinge their decisions to come to Nigeria on enforceability of their rights in any commercial venture. ”Therefore, courts must be versed with credit transactions principles, especially with the passage of the STMA Act and Credit Reporting Act, 2017,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Two bridges collapse in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The roads leading to Bida from Minna and Minna-Zungeru to Bida have been blocked due to the heavy gridlock occasioned by the collapse of two bridges leaving over 2,000, travellers stranded over two days. Speaking after inspecting the state government intervention work on the ‘terrible spots’ on the Minna- Suleja highway to ease the sufferings […]
News

Akume to warring Tiv communities: Cease hostilities, embrace peace

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

M inister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, at the weekend urged warring parties in the Mbagwaza and Tsambe communities of Ushongo and Vandeikya Local Government Areas of Benue State to seize hostilities and embrace permanent peace.   Akume said the crises were counter-productive with no benefit to both communities, hence the […]
News

2021 Budget: FG to unveil project tracking app

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Philip Nyam  The Federal Government plans to unveil a project tracking app, with a view to allowing citizens and other stakeholders independently monitor and report progress of projects implementation as captured in the budget.The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clems Agba, disclosed this Tuesday at a session with the House of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: