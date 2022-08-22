Justice Olukayode Ariwoola
News

CJN opens 62nd NBA conference, as Atiku, Obi, Shettima storm venue

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has declared the 62nd Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) opened in Lagos on Monday.

This is as four presidential candidates and a vice-presidential candidate of some political parties stormed the venue of the event to participate in a session at the conference.

Declaring the week-long event open, the CJN who was represented at the event by the Chief Judge of Lagos State Justice Kazeem Alogba, urged lawyers to continue to be in the vanguard of protecting the rule of law.

In his speech at the event, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noted that lawyers have a great responsibility on their shoulders, saying it goes beyond ensuring their own comfort.

The governor, who was represented by the Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), noted that the conference theme, ‘Bold Transitions’, resonates on several levels, particularly as the nation is preparing for another round of elections in 2023.

In his welcome address, the President of the NBA, Olumide Akpata, said all crises in the Association have been sorted out.

“The Bar has made serious progress. We have come far, we are doing well and we are strong. Crises in the NBA, perceived, real or imagined, are all sorted,” he said.

The keynote speaker at the event, Chimamanda Adichie, noted that rising insecurity in the country is a fundamental problem of the failure of the rule of law.

She said the NBA has a great role to play in the success of the forthcoming general election in the country.

“We are counting on the NBA to act as our collective social conscience in the forthcoming election in 2023,” she said.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Prof. Peter Umeadi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Adewale Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party and Dr. Dumebi Kachuchu of the ADC, were the presidential candidates in attendance. The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, was, however, represented at the event by his running mate, Kassim Shettima. The session for the presidential candidates is ongoing.

The 62nd Annual Conference of the NBA is physically being attended by about 13,000 lawyers.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ukraine: FG concludes evacuation arrangements for Nigerians

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Barring any last minute hiccups, the first batch of Nigerian evacuees from Poland, Hungary and Romania will arrive the country today. The evacuees, who fled Ukraine in the wake of the invasion by the Russian military, will be airlifted from the different countries around the troubled region. The very first flight which originates from Romania […]
News

NBA to protest against dilapidated roads in Aba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeany

The Aba branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abia State yesterday vowed that the association will embark on a protest on November 23, against the poor conditions of roads in the commercial city. Addressing journalists, the Vice President of Aba branch of the association, Victor Onweremmadu, said the decision was reached after the […]
News

Maternal mortality: FG moves to check 512 deaths per 100,000 births

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed its plan to drastically reduce the maternal mortality rate of 512 deaths per 100,000 births in the country within the next one year. It also declared that neonatal mortality which at present, stands at 39 deaths per 1000 live births and under age 5 mortality rate of 132 deaths per […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica