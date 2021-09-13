CJN orders disciplinary action against judge for criminal summons against Soludo

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tanko Muhammad has ordered disciplinary action against the judge of the Upper Area Court for issuing direct criminal summons against ex-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

The Judicial Service Committee (JSC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is to open the disciplinary proceedings against the judge (name withheld). According to a top source, the order is part of the CJN’s move to sanitize the judiciary which is plagued by controversy over conflicting orders.

“The CJN seems determined to put an end to impunity and misconduct in the Judiciary,” the source said.

A source said the judge issued the criminal charges against the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 Anambra State governorship poll over alleged serial abuse of office and breach of Code of Conduct for public officers when he led the CBN between May 29, 2004 and May 29, 2009.

According to the source, the judge, on 23 August 2021 issued a direct criminal summons against Soludo over perjury, corruption and false asset declaration, which is outside the jurisdiction of the Upper Area Court.

Trial on criminal charges on false declaration of assets is exclusively vested in the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), but the Upper Area Court judge assumed jurisdiction contrary to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution

Like this: Like Loading...