News Top Stories

CJN ordisciplinary action againders st judge for criminal summons against Soludo

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tanko Muhammad has ordered disciplinary action against the judge of the Upper Area Court for issuing direct criminal summons against ex-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

 

The Judicial Service Committee (JSC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is to open the disciplinary proceedings against the judge (name withheld). According to a top source, the order is part of the CJN’s move to sanitize the judiciary which is plagued by controversy over conflicting orders.

 

“The CJN seems determined to put an end to impunity and misconduct in the Judiciary,” the source said.

 

A source said the judge issued the criminal charges against the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 Anambra State governorship poll over alleged serial abuse of office and breach of Code of Conduct for public officers when he led the CBN between May 29, 2004 and May 29, 2009.

 

According to the source, the judge, on 23 August 2021 issued a direct criminal summons against Soludo over perjury, corruption and false asset declaration, which is outside the jurisdiction of the Upper Area Court.

 

Trial on criminal charges on false declaration of assets is exclusively vested in the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), but the Upper Area Court judge assumed jurisdiction contrary to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insecurity:  ‘Attacks on Plateau communities, plot to subjugate our people’ – MBF

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

The Youth Wing of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Monday, vowed to resist devious plots by the Fulani militia, to subjugate the indigenous ethnic nationalities in the Middle Belt region of Nigeria.  It disclosed that the persistent attacks on communities in Plateau State were part of the plot to conquer the people, take over their land […]
News

Patricia Relocates Headquarters to Europe.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

    Patricia Technologies Limited is proud to announce that we have moved our operations to the Republic of Estonia, with our headquarters now domiciled in the Northern European country.   This global movement is set to strengthen our relationships with marketers and agencies in the global crypto markets, whilst also positioning us as the […]
News

Cote d’Ivoire votes for parliament as Ouattara opponents join forces

Posted on Author Reporter

  Voting began in Cote d’Ivoire’s legislative election on Saturday with President Alassane Ouattara’s allies facing a combined challenge from opposition parties led by two of his predecessors. The poll comes only months after Ouattara won a third term in an election marred by unrest that killed at least 85 people, the country’s worst violence […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica