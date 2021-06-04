News

CJN seeks review of judges’ salary

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, yesterday asked the National Assembly to alter the constitution to mandate the National Judicial Council (NJC) to fix and review judges salaries every four years. The CJN, according his media aide, Ahurakah Isah, made the submission in the paper he presented as recommendations of the judiciary on the occasion of the national public hearing by Senate Committee on review of the 1999 Constitution held at the Africa Hall of the International Conference Centre, Abuja. In a 17-page paper titled ‘’Input by the Judiciary to the Proposed Alteration to the 1999 Constitution (as Amended)”, the CJN submitted before the senate committee contains 45 constitutional amendment proposals on reforms in the Nigerian judiciary. In item 38, the CJN wants Part 1 of the Third Schedule Paragraph 21 to the Constitution be altered to include sub-paragraph ‘h’ to the effect that NJC should ‘’fix, in conjunction with salaries and wages Commission, Salaries and other emoluments of Judicial Staff; in the case of Judicial Officers, to review such salaries no later than four years from the last exercise.”

