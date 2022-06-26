News

CJN shortlists 29 Justices of Court of Appeal for Supreme Court Bench

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad has shortlisted 29 Justices of the Court of Appeal for appointment into the Supreme Court Bench.

This list was released by the CJN and sent to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for comments and petitions, however, excluded the names of legal practitioners that applied for the job.

New Telegraph recalls that the Nigerian Bar Association on February 7 through its Judiciary Committee called for expression of interest, from suitably qualified legal practitioners from specific Geo-political Regions in Nigeria for appointment as Justices of the Supreme.

The said call was based on a request for nomination sent to the NBA President by the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the CJN by a letter dated May 27 published the names of the provisional shortlist and requested members of the Bar and the general public to submit petitions and/or make comments on the suitability for appointment of any of the listed individuals.

According to him, the comments/petitions must be sent to the NBA Secretariat or through the designated email – legal@nigerianbar.org.ng on or before June 27.

 

