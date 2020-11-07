CJN swears in 8 new Supreme Court Justices

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, yesterday swore in eight new Justices appointed to the apex court bench by President Muhammadu Buhari. Administering the judicial oath on them, the CJN cautioned them not to allow their personal ambitions to becloud their sense of judgement. He advised them to see themselves as God’s representative on earth, adding that the nation was looking up to them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

The CJN added: “Your interactions with people of unenviable inclinations and pedigree, if any, must be halted forthwith. “Let your conscience guide and filter every thought that traverses your mind from this moment.

I have no doubt that you may have at one time or the other been confronted with some forms of criticism or verbal assaults by litigants who lost their cases. “I want to assure you that more of such will come your way, where appellant’s expectations are often very high and infectious.” He further stated that there is no way they can please human beings, especially litigants.

He said: “I am, however, making it absolutely clear to you that the easiest way to fail in life is to try pleasing “The only deity you can fear is the Almighty God, once your judgment is in consonance with the Constitution and what God expects from you.” The new Justices are Lawal Garba, (North-West), Helen Ogunwumiju (South- West), Abdu Aboki (North- West), and M. M. Saulawa (North-West). Others are Adamu Jauro (North East), Samuel Oseji (South South), Tijani Abubakar (North-East), and Emmanuel Agim (South-South).

