News Top Stories

CJN tasks judges on delay in justice delivery

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

…says N110bn judiciary budget inadequate

 

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad yesterday tasked judges of lower courts on the need for a fast and prompt justice delivery system.

 

The CJN, who spoke at the virtual opening of the 2020 All Nigeria Judges’ Conference for judges of lower courts, at the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Abuja, expressed concerns over what he called delay in Nigeria’s justice delivery system.

 

The conference is having the theme: “The Role of Lower Courts in Promoting Justice and Good Governance in Nigeria.” Justice Muhammad, however, called for a thorough and comprehensive reform of the country’s judicial system to ensure access to justice at affordable costs and within a reasonable time. According to him, “The delay in our justice delivery system has been a source of great concern to me, as it must be to you all.

 

“This unacceptable situation inevitably dictates the need for a thorough and comprehensive reform of our justice sector to ensure access to justice at affordable costs and within a reasonable time.” He added that given the constitutional role of the judiciary, it was important that citizens enjoyed easy access to courts. “This will help them ventilate their grievances and have their cases adjudicated upon,” he said.

 

In her own welcome address, the Administrator of the Institute, Justice Rosaline Bozimo (rtd), said that the biennial conference had always served as an avenue for stock-taking by judges of the lower courts all over the country.

 

She added that it had also provided a platform to strategise on the means of adopting global best practices to meet critical challenges in the dispensation of justice to all in the country.

 

The Administrator further noted that the lower courts remained an everpresent and enduring necessity to all Nigerians. “The judiciary, as the third arm of government, has a very important role to play in the enthronement of the rule of law, even to the people at the grassroots.

 

“It is the duty of the judiciary to administer justice, according to the law, to all and sundry, whether high or low, rich or poor; public and private institutions as well as individuals and government, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will,” she stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NGO trains police officers ahead of VAAP Act domestication

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A group, Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD), has trained gender and human rights desk officers of the Bayelsa State Police Command to get them prepared ahead of the passage. Speaking in Yenagoa, the Head of Governance and Human Rights at CEHRD, Dr David Vareba, who represented the NGO, said the essence of […]
News

Florida shatters records with over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in single day

Posted on Author Reporter

  Florida shattered records on Thursday when it reported over 10,000 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase in the state since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally. Outbreaks in Texas, California, Florida and Arizona have helped the United States break records and send cases rising at rates not seen since April. In […]
News

Fuel/electricity hike: Police arrest over 30 JAF, civil society protesters in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wale Elegbede No fewer than 30 members of the Joint Action Front (JAF) and other civil society groups protesting the hike in petrol price and electricity tariff, were on Wednesday arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos. The protesters, who commenced the civil action from the Labour House, Yaba, were clampdown […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: