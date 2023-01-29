Justice Olukayode Ariwoola
CJN to anti-graft agencies: Be circumspect in corruption fight

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), and other anti-corruption agencies in the country to be “circumspect” in the prosecution of the anti-graft war.

The head of the judicial arm of government said his warning was predicated on the fact that most times, rights of suspects were violated by the agencies, before they were charged to court. Justice Ariwoola made the position known in Abuja at a conference organised by the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC). According to the chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), the aforesaid executive bodies must carry out enough sensitisation and enlightenment of the public, in the course of executing their mandate. That, he noted, would reawaken citizens’ consciousness while also encouraging their buy-in.

“I urge the relevant authorities to strengthen the various institutions of government, so that enduring legacies could be enthroned to govern the conscience of the citizens, especially those holding public offices. “Enough orientation and public enlightenment should be done regularly, especially at the grassroots level, to reawaken the consciousness of the citizens. “The various anti-graft agencies should look more in that direction, than hasty criminal

 

