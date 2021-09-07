News

CJN to Judges: Don’t let technicalities override justice

Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, yesterday told judges they must be diligent in their rulings to prevent criminals from escaping justice based on legal technicalities.

 

Some judges have in recent days given conflicting orders, particularly on election cases, to the embarrassment of the judicial arm of government. Justice Muhammad said justice must be done to all matters by judges so that trust and confidence can be sustained by litigants and the entire citizenry. The CJN spoke in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the 2021 national workshop for investigators and prosecutors organised by the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

 

He said: “It is often painful to see offenders walk away on technicalities just because due diligence was not observed during investigation or in the course of the trial.

 

“To this end, your respective responsibilities have lasting impact on the peace, security and stability of this nation, flowing from the fact that the presence or absence of undesirable elements in society is firmly situate within your day-to-day activities and the powers conferred on you via different legislation.

 

“Therefore, failure to diligently investigate and prosecute can fur  ther endanger victims, witnesses, and other vulnerable persons.

 

“I have no doubt that this workshop will identify aspects that require improvement and through this form a network aimed at promoting cooperation among stakeholders in the criminal justice sector.”

