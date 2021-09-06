News

CJN to judges: Don’t let technicalities override justice

The Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad Monday charged Nigerian Judges not to allow criminals escape justice on the platter of technicalities in the matters that may be brought before them.

Justice Muhammad said that thorough justice must be done to all matters by Judges so that trust and confidence can be sustained by litigants and the entire citizenry.

The CJN spoke in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the 2021 national workshop for investigators and prosecutors, organised by the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

“It is often painful to see offenders walk away on technicalities just because due diligence was not observed during investigation or in the course of the trial.

“To this end, your respective responsibilities have lasting impact on the peace, security and stability of this nation, flowing from the fact that the presence or absence of undesirable elements in the society is firmly situated within your day to day activities and the powers conferred on you via different legislations.

“Therefore, failure to diligently investigate and prosecute can further endanger victims, witnesses, and other vulnerable persons.

“I have no doubt that this workshop will identify aspects that require improvement and through this, form a network aimed at promoting cooperation among stakeholders in the criminal justice sector,” the CJN stated.

In his own speech at the occasion, the Administrator of the Institute, Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi (rtd) charged judges to be proactive, bold and avoid technicalities while administering justice on matters brought before them by aggrieved citizens.

“My Lords, distinguished participants, I must not fail to emphasize the need for judges in this country to be proactive, by not allowing technicalities to stand in the way of substantive justice to aggrieved people.

“The Judiciary is saddled with the responsibility of upholding the Rule of Law by interpreting and applying the relevant laws and this we will do to the best of our ability,” Justice Garba stated.

In line with the theme of the workshop: “Promoting Uniformity in the Criminal Justice System”, the NJI Administrator said the training will enrich the capacity of investigators and prosecutors towards the implementation of a laudable piece of legislation: the Violation Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015, “which have given respite to criminal trials in the justice sector”.

Taking into consideration the recent spate of insecurity in the country, Justice Garba said “It is pertinent for the participants as Investigators and Prosecutors to be abreast with the legislations required to prosecute perpetrators of devious acts in our society.”

