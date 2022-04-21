News

CJN to Judges: Shun flamboyant lifestyle, unmerited wealth

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Chief Justice Of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tanko Muhammad yesterday warned judges to run away from unmerited wealth not to run afoul of the law. Muhammad said as judicial officers, judges must shun vainglory, dishonest disposition and ostentatious lifestyle, borne out of corrupt acquaintances. The CJN issued the warning while inaugurating six judges for the Federal High Court of Nigeria and one for the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory High Court. He said the National Judicial Council (NJC) will never rest in the efforts to fish out the bad eggs within the judiciary and show them the way out.

He said corrupt judges can only run but will not have the capacity to hide from the long arm of the disciplinary apparatus of the NJC. Muhammad said: “As I always say, appointment to the bench is not an appointment to affluence, influence or unholy alliance with people of questionable character that may appear before you in different guises and make you do what is offensive to the law.” “You must shun unmer-ited wealth, dishonest disposition and never should you engage in any act that may make you regret ever being a judicial officer.” The CJN said though judges are not known to possess supernatural pow-ers to perform wonders, he told the new judges to be prepared for demand to do impossible from society. He also urged them to be ready to hear more, especially during 2023 general election.

 

Our Reporters

