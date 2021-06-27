News

CJN to swear in 18 Court of Appeal Judges Monday

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad will on Monday swear-in 18 judges whose elevation to the Court of Appeal had been approved.

Among those to be sworn in is Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Justice Banjoko will, however, be remembered for sentencing former governors of Taraba and Plateau states, Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye respectively to prison.

Banjoko had on May 30, 2018, sentenced Nyame to a maximum of 14 years without an option of fine.

Similarly, on June 12, 2018, Justice Banjoko convicted Dariye and also sentenced him to 14 years’ imprisonment on charges of criminal breach of trust and two years’ jail term for criminal misappropriation.

The remaining 17 Judges for swearing in are: Mohammed Danjuma (Niger State); Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo (Plateau); Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa); Yusuf A. Bashir (Taraba); Usman A. Musale (Yobe); Ibrahim Wakili Jauro (Yobe); Abba Bello Mohammed (Kano) and Bature Isah Gafai (Katsina).

Also on the list are, Danlami Zama Senchi (Kebbi); Mohammed Lawal Abubakar (Sokoto); Hassan Muslim Sule (Zamfara); Hassan Muslim Sule (Zamfara); Kenneth Ikechukwu Amadi (Imo); Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen (Bayelsa); Sybil Onyeji Gbagi (Delta); Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos); Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun); Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo) and Bola Samuel Ademola (Ondo).

The swearing is scheduled to hold at the Supreme Court headquarters in Abuja by 10am.

