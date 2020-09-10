CJN to swear in 85 judges for Edo, Ondo election petition tribunals

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhhamad, will today swear in 85 judges to adjudicate on election petition tribunals in the upcoming governorship elections. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has slated September 19 for Edo governorship election and October 10 for Ondo governorship election. Part of the panels will also adjudicate over the by-elections scheduled by the INEC. According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Court of Appeal, Sa’adatu Kachalla, the tribunal will be inaugurated by 2p.m. at the main Court Hall of the Supreme Court. She added that President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, will thereafter organise a oneday training programme on Election Petition Tribunal Matters for the 85 judges on September 11 by 9a.m. at the Ceremonial Hall, Court of Appeal, Headquarters, Abuja.

