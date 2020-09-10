CJN to swear in 85 judges for Edo, Ondo election petition tribunals

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhhamad, will today swear in 85 judges to adjudicate on election petition tribunals in the upcoming governorship elections. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has slated September 19 for Edo governorship election and October 10 for Ondo governorship election. Part of the panels will also adjudicate over the by-elections scheduled by the INEC. According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Court of Appeal, Sa’adatu Kachalla, the tribunal will be inaugurated by 2p.m. at the main Court Hall of the Supreme Court. She added that President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, will thereafter organise a oneday training programme on Election Petition Tribunal Matters for the 85 judges on September 11 by 9a.m. at the Ceremonial Hall, Court of Appeal, Headquarters, Abuja.
Related Articles
Kaduna killings: Atyap, Fulani, Hausa Communities in Zango-Kataf Commit to peace
The Atyap, Fulani and Hausa communities in Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area yesterday held a successful peace and reconciliation summit for peaceful coexistence in the area. Participants at the summit who committed to peace and forgiveness for one another condemned the killings and destruction that have occurred in the recent past. They declared their readiness to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Magu to Salami: Let me confront Malami
…over recovered assets’ probe Ex-EFCC chair: Minister’s my main accuser The suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, yesterday applied to the Justice Ayo Salami- led panel to summon the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to give evidence as a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate denies plans to pass Social Media Bill
The upper chamber of the National Assembly has denied an allegation that it was planning to pass the Social Media Regulation Bill after its rejection by Nigerians. Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Ajibola Basiru who made the denial yesterday on behalf of the red chamber, described the report by an online news […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)