CJN to swear in Ag. FCT High Court CJ, 5 Khadis today

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, will today swear in Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

 

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the CJN, Ahuraka Isah, said: “Also to be sworn-in on Monday August 16, 2021 at the Supreme Court of Nigeria by the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria are five Khadis for the Sharia Court of Appeal whose appointments have been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

“The newly appointed Khadis are Salisu Garba, Bashir Danmaisule, Muhammad A. Sadis, Lawa Sule and Abdullahi Adam Al-Ilorin.” President Buhari had earlier approved the appointment of the five Khadis for the Sharia Court of Appeal.

The appointment of the Khadis who are equivalent to Justices was said to have followed their recommendations to the Presidency by the appropriate authorities.

