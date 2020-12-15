CJN: We won’t tolerate disobedience of court orders

…threatens to sanction lawyers for misconduct

…swears in 72 new SANs

Chief of Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, yesterday, said the court will no longer tolerate an instance where parties disobey a lawful court order. The CJN stated this in Abuja at the opening of a new legal year and swearing- in of 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

The CJN, who was represented at the occasion by the second most senior Justice of the apex court, Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, stated that lawyers who engaged in unprofessional conduct during court proceedings would be sanctioned. No reason was, however, given on the absence of the CJN at the event.

The CJN was expected to preside over the ceremony.

The CJN urged lawyers, particularly the young ones, to always observe all court rules and not mislead their clients for pecuniary gains. According to him, “Apart from the mode of dressing which I have occasionally complained about, the conduct of some of them within and outside the courtrooms call for serious concern.

“Some have turned the court premises to press interview centres where they cast all manner of aspersions on judicial officers, especially when judgements do not favour them. “Henceforth, severe sanctions will be meted out on them. Therefore, they should always show the ability and capacity to counsel clients well.”

He added that obedience of lawful court orders has no alternative in any society. “We must respect and observe all the tenets of an enduring democracy. Nigeria is not a lawless society and no one, irrespective of his or her status, should turn it to one.

“Most times, some persons, who by sheer stroke of providence find themselves in positions of authority, flagrantly disobey lawful court orders and even boast about it.

“Such acts will henceforth not be condoned. In fact, they will be met with severe consequences and we must, therefore, extinguish such raging fire before it consumes us all,” he said.

He added that the Correctional Centres are not there for decoration, such literally incorrigible and obstinate elements in our midst must be tutored in those centres to deter the several others eagerly waiting to embark on such inglorious expedition.

“The court will not only bark, but will bite harder and deeper too,” he warned. The CJN also added that the apex court, in the 2019/2020 legal year, had a total of 908 cases, comprising motions and appeals.

He said: “Out of the number, we heard 497 civil, 168 criminal and 35 political matters, thus amounting to a total of 700 motions.

“The court also considered a total number of 208 appeals, being 134 civil, 52 criminal and 22 political appeals and also, a total of 189 judgements were given within the legal year under review.”

He also noted that the apex court disposed of 52 corruption and financial crime cases; Court of Appeal, 121 cases; Federal High Court, 19; and FCT High Court, 10 cases.

Among the 72 SANs sworn in are Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Delta State, Mr. Peter Mrakpor and renowned academician, Prof Joseph Efeyemineni Abugu.

Others sworn in are: Robert Egwuno Emukpoeruo, Chukwuka Nwabueze Ikwuazom, Lotanna Chuka Okoli, Tochukwu Dominic Maduka, Chukwuemeka Obiajuru Nwagu, Henry Okechukwu Akunebu, Uwemedimo Thomas Nwoko, Boma Florence A. Alabi (Mrs), Efefiom Otu Efiom Ekong, Lawrence Fubara Anga, and Richard Oma Ahonaruogho.

The conferment formed part of activities marking the commencement of the 2020/21 new legal year.

