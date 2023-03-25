CJN Worships At Abuja Mosque Amid Claims Of Meeting With Tinubu

Amid the news reports making the rounds that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola meet with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in France, the justice was spotted hours later observing Juma’at prayers at the Ansar-Ud-Deen Central Mosque in Abuja on Friday afternoon.

New Telegraph reports that there were social media reports on Thursday speculating that the CJN visited Tinubu, who is said to be vacationing in London ahead of the Ummrah in Saudi Arabia.

This, however, led to a series of controversies after media reports suggested that the CJN had secretly left the country for the United Kingdom to meet with the president-elect to discuss the presidential election cases before the Election Petition Tribunal.

But a video that emerged from the Supreme Court on Friday afternoon showed the CJN leaving his office and heading to the mosque while holding a walking stick counter the earlier report.

Further pictures showed him inside the mosque participating in the Jumaat prayer.

The declaration of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election had already attracted petitions by at least four political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), the Action Alliance (AA), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande, said the reports were false, adding that the CJN travelled last Saturday for medical reasons and had returned to the country for his judicial functions.

“On March 23, the CJN returned from London and was in the office till 8 pm. Today (Friday) he went to the mosque and returned to the office,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...