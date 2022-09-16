News

CJN’s confirmation, 2023 budget, security top Senate agenda -Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Friday, disclosed that the confirmation of the appointment of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and the consideration of the anticipated budget proposals for 2023 will top the agenda of the lawmakers on resumption next Tuesday.

Lawan made the disclosure while responding to questions from Senate correspondents after inspecting the renovation work at the temporary venue for the sitting of the upper house in the light of the ongoing remodeling of the main Senate Chamber.

He expressed satisfaction on the work done on the makeshift chamber, saying that the temporary chamber would be used for sometime by the lawmakers, noting that they would make use of the place till next year.

His words: “This is going to be our temporary chamber for sometime, some months and I’m aware that it will be here that we will conduct the business of the Senate up till next year by the Grace of God. That is not an issue.

“The way this place is renovated to accommodate the Distinguished Senators is what matters to us. The chairs here and everything here will be temporary. Ours is to remain focused on what our jobs and tasks are.”

 

