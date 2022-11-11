Arts & Entertainments

CKNT out with new single, ‘Magician

Fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Clinton Chinaemerem Enwerem, better known by the stage name ‘CKNT’, is one budding singer to look out for in the music industry. The talented act is set to release yet another single titled ‘Magician’; produced by SKBaddestxtra and mix& mastered by Runcheck. Speaking on his so- journ in music, CKNT disclosed that his love for music started at a very tender age when he discovered his love for dancing to Mi- c h e a l Jackson’s songs. And gradually he fell in l o v e with music, reshaped himself to the b r a n d he is now. Blessed with a unique sound texture, CKNT described his style of music as a blend of Afro pop, Afro trap and Afro DanceHall.

He however noted that he is inspired by the good works of talented artist like WizKid, BurnaBoy, Davido, amongst others who have been able to project their music globally. Currently working on his EP (Extended Playlist), CKNT noted that the challenge his brand is currently facing is as a result of not having a record label and being an upcoming artist living abroad.

 

