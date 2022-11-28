Business

Claims: Insurance stakeholders seek alignment in building trust

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Stakeholders in the insurance industry have called for better professional practices in eliminating mistrust and building alignment between insurance providers and consumers. They made the call at the 2022 Claims Advocacy Conference, which is the maiden edition of Carefirst Consult with the theme “Catalyzing Insurance Through Better Claims Experience.”

Principal Consultant, Carefirst Consult, Gus Wiggle in his welcome address, noted the efforts of the claims management outfit in filling the void in the insurance ecosystem and adding to the value chain of insurance.

Speaking with New Telegraph, he reinforced the place of trust between insurance providers and consumers, stating: “The conference aims at seeing how there can be an alignment between the consumers and producers , where we can see if mistrust exists and the removal.

“So that there will be no mistrust, so that there will be mutual respect for one another and more people being interested in insurance. People are skeptical about insurance because they believe they don’t pay  claims. It may be true but it is not very true.” On the importance of the third party and liability claim in building Nigeria, he emphasised that more people need to be aware of the added value.

He stated: “If you look at the portfolio of every insurance company in Nigeria motor insurance is the largest line of income, however that motor insurance has the least of claims. You know why? Most people that have claims which is third party are not making claims.

“Since they are not making claims they do not see it as added value, they believe they are giving insurance companies N5000. But there is so much in it. First of all you have a minimum of about two million as third party  liability that you are exposed to by buying a third party cover, but most people don’t know.”

On her part, Executive Director, Technical and Operational Services, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Ms. Adetola Adegbayi, in her presentation titled “Is there a trust deficit in the insurance industry in Nigeria?” corroborated the place of trust and third party liability claim. Also speaking with New Telegraph, Adegbayi, stated: “Liability policy a part of insurance is also means by which a nation can be developed by being productive.

“Howdoyoudevelopanation? You make a nation productive to ensure that businesses continue to grow, to ensure that people are not poor but lifted out of poverty. You ensure that businesses continue to grow.

“When you think of a nation you think of the risks that will make people poor and less productive. The essence of insurance is to reduce poverty and increase production.”

She also explained that liability policy was a means by which people can get access to money to get themselves treated or to replace their property when damaged provided that the injury or property damaged is caused by somebody else.

CEO, Sanlam,Tunde Mimiko in his address, urged the professionals to make more room for improvement and learn speaking in simple terms, which laymen can easily understand. He added that another way to build trust included “speed payment of genuine claims.”

Others at the conference are a former GGM, Risk Management and Insurance, Mr. Odunayo Bammeke; Chairperson, Agricultural and Allied Group, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Edobong Akpabio.

 

Other experts, who made spoke include Mrs. Ekeoma Ezeibe, Managing Director/CEO, Crystal Trust Insurance Brokers; and Principal Partner, Josephine Akinwunmi & Co, Mrs. Joseph Akunwunmi

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NDE trains 50 agric extension officers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has engaged 50 unemployed persons in Ebonyi State in its agricultural extension programme aimed at enhancing food security. Director-General of NDE, Mr Abubakar Fikpo, inaugurated the programme on Wednesday in Amaike Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Fikpo said the training was to equip the beneficiaries […]
Business

Equities rebound, capitalisation rises by N29bn

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye

Bullish sentiment returned to the equity market on Thursday, following investors’ interest in Union Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA) and the first gain of the week. Specifically, the market capitalisation rise by N29 billion or 0.11 per cent to close at N26.782 trillion from N26.753 trillion on Wednesday. Also, the All-Share Index advanced […]
Business

Remittance: FBNQuest backs CBN’s extension of incentives

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have expressed support for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s extension of its “Naira 4 dollar scheme,” stating that a strong recovery in remittance into the country would ease pressure on the naira ex-change rate and current account. In a bid to incentivise the inflow of diaspora remittances and boost the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica