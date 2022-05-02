Business

Claims: Universal Insurance restates commitment to prompt payment

As the nation’s underwriting sector reinforces commitment to prompt claims payment, the management of Universal Insurance Plc has reassured that it will not renege in this regard as claims payment remains a fundamental factor for the continued existence of any Insurance company.

 

Disclosing this during the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers’ Members Evening, the Managing Director of the underwriting firm, Benedict Ujoatuonu, said: “This we take very seriously in Universal, ensuring we meet our claims obligations as and when due.

 

“We have consistently delighted our customers with prompt settlement of claims. This to us is the major reason why we are in business. I am quite sure that a lot of you here will attest to this,” he posited. To further delight more clients in this regard, he said the firm had concluded plans to expand its services further by opening branches in Kano, Uyo and Apapa.

 

The firm, which has distinguished itself through development of robust risk management products, has concluded plans set-up more offices in the aforementioned locations,  which will help transform the lives of people living there.

He said the firm’s key strategy to grow its business for this year was to expand its market, adding that in pursuit of this strategy, the firm would be opening up more branches in Uyo, Apapa, and Kano, whilst it had expanded its marketing units within the head office.

 

He noted that Universal Insurance Plc had been trading with capital in far excess of the current N3 billion, stressing that with the introduction of the new capital regime, the firm needs just a little margin to meet the required level of N10 billion.

 

He submitted that the company is finalising arrangements with major shareholders to meet the new capital through rights issue, adding that the exercise would be concluded shortly.

 

Ujoatuonu described the firm as one of the very few digitally compliant companies in the market, stressing that it has portals that are available to its customers and brokers to access products, lodge claims all at the comfort of their home or office

 

