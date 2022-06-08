Business

Clairhub will go to any length to satisfy clients, says CEO, Okeke Sinclair  

One of the major challenges businesses face in this clime is service delivery and customer satisfaction.

Business owners, regardless of the service they provide, customer experience is usually one key area they do not give adequate attention to.

But Okeke Chibuikem Sinclair, founder of Clairhub, Nigeria’s topmost cryptocurrency company, is changing the game, re-writing taking customers as the real king that they are.

The founder of Clairhub is a young and highly intellectual tech guru attracting all the attention to himself with his ground-breaking and innovative ideas; from Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Metaverse and Gamefi.

Clairhub has been driving Nigeria and Africa towards the future of technology; from cryptocurrency and virtual reality. The NFT is relatively new in this environment, but it is gradually becoming as acceptable as cryptocurrency, a digital currency the company is majorly known for.

The NFT is a financial security consisting of digital data stored in a blockchain, a form of distributed ledger. The ownership of an NFT is recorded in the blockchain, and can be transferred by the owner, allowing NFTs to be sold and traded. Successfully and rightly so, Clairhub has absorbed NFT into his line of service.

Unknown to many, Gamefi is not just like the ordinary games they are used to. However, it is a new idea, an upgrade. GameFi refers to play-to-earn blockchain games that offer economic incentives to players. Typically, players can earn cryptocurrency and NFT rewards by completing tasks, battling other players, and progressing through the different game levels.

Unlike traditional video games, most blockchain games let players transfer the gaming items out of the game’s virtual world. This allows players to trade their items on NFT marketplaces and their crypto earnings on crypto exchanges.

Okeke Sinclair has not ceased to take Clairhub toward the upward trend; from just a cryptocurrency company to becoming the leading digital platform in the country now known for introducing new offerings and services.

“If a client is not satisfied with our business relationship, we have customer reps ready to assist and take notes of said complaints to better the customer’s experience,” said the founder of Clairhub.

Speaking further, the owner of Clairhub said: “At Clairhub, we have established our name as a trusted and reliable crypto trader, that is why our customer base is growing by the day.

“We don’t just buy or sell crypto for customers, Clairhub also help manage customers’ digital assets and we organise cryptocurrency trading training for them as well.”

 

