CLAM urges Nigerians to raise funds for ASUU to return to classrooms

The Senior Pastor of Christ Livingspring Apostolic Ministry, (CLAM), Mr. Wole Alodiyun, has urged Nigerians to contribute from what God has given them to end the eight months strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Alodiyun made this known yesterday in Lagos while addressing journalists on his plan for students and ASUU to return to school to continue with their studies. He said the Back to School Intervention Fund (BTSIF), is a non-political and non-partisan platform designed to mobilise funds to support the federal government and ASUU in resolving the problem bedeviling the education sector.

They are doing it in order for the students who had spent eight months at home to return back to school. According to him; “We decided to pioneer the setting up of the intervention fund as a way of completing the government’s efforts, the funds will not be warehoused in our church, I will also not be signatory. The funds would be managed by these reputable auditing firms, Pricewaterhouse, KGPM and Akintola Walliams.

“We will have dedicated account to be agreed upon by the trustees of the fund managers who are reputable individuals and firms in the country. We are not apportioning blame to any of the parties involved in the dispute or to ridicule the federal government. We just want to work with well-meaning individuals and organisations to ensure that students return to the classrooms as soon as possible. We are playing our part as a responsible of this country.’’ He added that; ‘‘The game blame should stop, it’s time for action and sincere intervention by all those who truly love Nigeria. What we are doing is not our personal project, we are just spearheading it.

We will be working with other reputable people focused organisations to make it happen, this is who will are at our church, we are human development institutions committed to the welfare and all around development of the people. “We are going to run a transparent process and ensure that there is accountability. That is why we are not doing it alone, we are inviting churches, mosques, financial institutions, oil and gas industry operators, manufacturering companies and all members of the organised private sector to join us on the rescue mission. ‘‘What we are doing is an emergency that requires timely and sustainable remedial strategies, we are aware that corporate bodies are mandated by law to commit a certain percentage of their profit tax to education development.’’

 

