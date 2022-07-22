Clamizzy releases new single, Osetigo

Upwardly mobile singer, Prince Emmanuel Clement, otherwise known as Clamizzy, has released a new single entitled Osetigo. The new cut was released today, Friday, 22 July, 2022. Released from the stable of Clamizzy Entertainment Empire, ‘Osetigo’ is currently streamed across all major digital platforms, and traditional broadcast stations. According to Clamizzy, “Osetigo is a single track off my EP, which will hit the stores next month. Other tracks in the EP will include Shuperu (featuring Lion), Hustle, Nwata Maramma, Gbalaga and Gbe Body.” Clamizzy is a singer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, music director, model and voiceover artist who has got the charisma, good looks and spontaneity to conquer the international music scene. According to him, the anticipated EP is a collection of Afro beats, hip hop and other music genres, delivered with scintillating melody for the de- light of music buffs around t h e globe. “Osetigo is an EP I painstakingly took my time to work on. The tracks will appeal to a heterogeneous audience. My fans home and abroad should watch out,” Clamizzy hinted. Clamizzy is a native of Ebonyi S t a t e , but was born and r a i s e d in Imo State.
